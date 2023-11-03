The new blasphemous work by The Game Kitchen published by Team 17, Blasphemous 2, is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, making it available for all consoles and PC. The production, in this sense, resumes the exhausting adventures of the Penitent in an experience set during the Spanish Inquisition, in search of a new miracle. Reviewed by our Nicholasthe production is directly linked to the first chapter of the franchise.

With three weapons to acquire and master and an upgraded skill set to choose fromplayers must use these new tools to survive and explore a hellish land hell-bent on sending them back to the grave as they collect scattered pieces of lore, shake long-forgotten secrets, and avoid death’s final embrace.

