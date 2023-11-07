They haven’t started filming Blade yet, but director Yann Demange reveals very important details about the film.

Attention fans of vampires, creatures of the night and especially the one who destroys all those beings… Blade! The director of the long-awaited Marvel film, Yann Demange, has announced exciting news: the film will have an R rating. This means that minors will not be able to enter theaters and that it will be more violent and bloody than what Marvel Studios usually releases. .

Since a Blade reboot was announced in 2019, we’ve been eager to learn more details about the vampire hunter’s future in the MCU. Mahershala Ali was confirmed as the lead at the time, but the production has faced various obstacles along the way. Although now, it seems that everything is starting to get going.

First details.

It was recently revealed that Blade will be made with a budget of less than $100 million. What does this mean? We can expect a bold and authentic take on the character, rather than a special effects-heavy blockbuster that feels like more of the same from Marvel Studios.

Marvel Studios

The big news here is that Blade will be rated R. This is a major change for the MCU, which has typically stayed in the realm of R-rated films. However, it seems like Deadpool 3 and the ECHO series have paved the way for Marvel Studios to explore darker, more mature stories.

Director Yann Demange shared his excitement about it:

“They gave me the R, which is very important. I leave my new short film, Dammi wanting to be more open, more vulnerable and bring a more personal aspect to my work. But with Blade, we are going to have fun because Mahershala is a very profound actor.”

“I’m excited to show a kind of cruelty, a harshness that he has, that allows him to walk the earth in a particular way. I love him for that. He has dignity and integrity, but there is a ferocity that he usually keeps beneath the surface. “I want to unleash that and put it on the screen.”

For Blade fans, this is a sign that the film will maintain the dark tone and signature violence that made Wesley Snipes’ films so popular. With a budget of $100 million and an Oscar-winning actor at the helm, this new installment promises to be a unique and exciting experience that will challenge fans’ expectations and demonstrate that the franchise still has a lot to offer in a landscape saturated with Superheros.

The release date of Blade is scheduled for February 14, 2025. Although it could vary due to the strike in Hollywood.

Fuente Deadline.