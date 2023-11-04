Marvel announces a spectacular Black Widow and Hawkeye story to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Marvel commemorates the 60th anniversary of Black Widow and Hawkeye with an exciting team-up series. These two iconic superheroes, central to the Avengers, began their careers as villains before becoming the defenders of good.

Unlike their super-powered allies, such as Thor, Hulk, and Spider-Man, Black Widow and Hawkeye have relied on their natural abilities to fight evil. While Black Widow recently received a power boost with a Venom symbiote, her next adventure will see her teaming up with Hawkeye in a limited series designed to celebrate the anniversary of this iconic duo.

Story details.

Marvel Comics editor-in-chief CB Cebulski announced Black Widow & Hawkeye during a presentation at the Lucca Comics & Games festival in Italy. The limited series will consist of four issues and will be helmed by talented writer Stephanie Phillips (Conquest of Chaos, Cosmic Ghost Rider) and skilled artist Paolo Villanelli (Captain Marvel: Dark Tempest). In this series, the secret-filled and espionage-filled pasts of Black Widow and Hawkeye will be explored.

Black Widow and Hawkeye

The description of the Marvel comic tells us an exciting plot: “THE EYES OF A FALCON AND THE POISON OF A WIDOW. Even when Black Widow and Hawkeye had nowhere to turn, they always had each other, even though their paths often diverged. Therefore, when Clint Barton is accused of a rogue assassination attempt that puts the United States and Madripoor in conflict, Natasha Romanoff, now equipped with a symbiote, will not hesitate to come to her rescue. As echoes of her past resurface in the present, their faith in each other and the lessons learned along the way will be crucial to protecting her future.”

Stephanie Phillips shares her excitement: “I love the opportunity to delve into the stories of Natasha Romanoff and Clint Barton to tell an exciting spy tale that celebrates their 60-year legacy. Nothing is as it seems, and I am thoroughly enjoying writing about these characters. Plus, they both look amazing for 60 years old!”

Black Widow & Hawkeye #1 goes on sale March 13, 2024. Are you looking forward to reading the Marvel comic? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. We are not going to miss it.