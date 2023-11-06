Black Panther names the only member of the team who can truly be considered a true Avenger.

The king of Wakanda has passed sentence and has named Vision as the best character who has passed through the ranks of the Avengers. Black Panther He dedicated some moving words to his partner and friend after Vision’s apparent death in a dream sequence that occurred in the comic. The Avengers #7. In the statement in question, T’Challa refers to the Vision as the best version of what it means to be an Avenger in many ways. That he gave his life first was good proof of this.

Vision first debuted in 1968 and, shortly after, he would join for the first time the iconic group of the Avengers. To this day it remains a basic element of the team’s essence. As confirmed by himself Black PantherVision is an even bigger element of the Avengers group than fans take into consideration, and for good reason.

The story arises immediately after the Avengers They finished their previous arc, which pitted them against the group of Ashen Combine. Because while it is true that they now left these villains in their wake after meeting with new allies in the Impossible City, the team must now face Myrddin. This is the new villain who launched his latest adventures, after a sinister warning emerged from the one and only. Kang the Conqueror.

Merlin arrives shortly after Nightmare plunges the Avengers into their deepest dreams, forcing them to live out the worst-case scenario where the world dies, just like Vision. mourning for Vision, Black Panther praises all his work on Earth. Although it is true that it is only a dream, the reactions and thoughts of the Avengers They are completely real and reflect their lives.

The Scarlet Witch was the first to free herself from the control of Nightmare who discovers the deception and that Vision was the only hero who did not fall. The fact that he is the only one Avenger that he would not succumb under el plan Nightmare talks about the advantages he has over the rest of his fellow Avengers, even as an android who doesn’t need sleep to continue living.

There are certainly many ways in which one can view Vision as the best of Avengersbut the lethal Black Panther mention what is perhaps the most important reason. T’Challa points out how, in this world of dreams, Vision is the first to sacrifice himself to protect his teammates, demonstrating his unwavering loyalty to his teammates. This shows something that Vision would not only do, but has done so consistently in the past. Vision has always been prone to protecting the people in front of him by any means necessary, speaking to the broader humanity that is at the center of the character.

The comic The Avengers #7 It is now available.

