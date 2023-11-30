Black Panther updates his suit for the battle that will decide the fate of the universe.

The new Ultimate Universe a space is slowly opening up in Marvel continuity as you begin to expand your world. The heroes we all know like Spider-Man, Moon Knight or Black Panther will have a reboot, with new stories focused on a world much more similar to ours. Now, readers have had the chance to see Ultimate Black Panther, one of the best versions of the king of Wakanda. Black Panther comes equipped with incredible armor that he will use to face Moon Knight. Although this will be more than a confrontation, since Marvel announced that it would be a battle to the death for the fate of the world.

Just a few weeks ago, Marvel Comics revealed the first list of comics that will be focused on characters from this Ultimate Universe, with Black Panther, Spider-Man and the X-Men having their own versions. What we know about this new Ultimate Universe is that it will be located on Earth-6160. This timeline was altered by The Maker, a twisted version of Reed Richards. The villain rewrote history to make the planet and its people easier to control. By killing or neutralizing most of Marvel’s iconic heroes, The Maker was able to shape the world at will.

Among the villains of the Council he formed were Colossus, Magic, Hulk, Captain Britain, Khonshu y Ra. Now, Marvel has shared the cover of Ultimate Black Panther #1 that reveals the impressive new armor the hero will have. The new armor is exactly what Black Panther will need to face the Advice from The Maker that threatens everything and free the world from the despicable new version of Moon Knight. This is the official synopsis of the story:

THE DEFINITIVE BLACK PANTHER! In the wake of Ultimate Invasion, Khonshu and Ra, the force known together as Moon Knight, seek to expand their brutal control of the African continent. In response, the only stronghold against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send his champion and king… Black Panther! From the creative minds of Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli comes an intelligent vision of the world of Black Panther and Wakanda!

The comic Ultimate Black Panther #1 will arrive in February 2024.

