He Black Friday It is the most important time of commercial purchases in States Joined. Throughout this day, stores and businesses place their best promotions and offers, so the places tend to get packed.

Now, with the implementation of technologies, The offers extend to both physical stores and e-commerce.. There are even brands and markets that decide to join the American proposal to obtain discounts and promotions in other countries.

Such is the case of Pumaa German brand specialized in the manufacture of clothing, accessories and sports footwear. Your participation in Black Friday will be until Sunday, November 26.

Most offers are at 30%, however There are a series of Formula 1 clothing that have a discount of up to 50%. The teams that Puma dresses are BMW and Ferrari.

These are some items that you can purchase with this attractive promotion

Description Photography Original price Final price Scuderia Ferrari 2023 Team Replica Carlos Sainz T-shirt

$1,499.00 $749.50 BMW M Motorsport Speedfusion Women’s Sneakers

$2,699.00 $1,349.50 Scuderia Ferrari Race MT7 men’s sports jacket

$2,399.00 $1,199.50 BMW Motorsport Teen Jacket

$1,999.00

$999.50

