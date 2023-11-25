The offers of Black Friday 2023 They continue and it is known that it is in these special sales periods when it is worth getting that equipment that we have wanted so much, thanks to the discounts. If you are looking for an immersive experience of the highest quality for your PC, we have good news for you because there is an offer that will surely interest you.

This MSI curved monitor is one of the great Black Friday 2023 deals

Amazon United States also has great promotions for Black Friday 2023 with shipping to Mexico and this time it is a curved monitor from the MSI brand. According to the specifications, it is the 34-inch MSI Optix MAG342CQR 1500R monitor with a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440 and a frequency of 144Hz. Thanks to its design, this monitor provides a viewing angle of 178° (H) / 178° (V) and its response time is 1ms, you will practically have the action at the moment you execute the command.

Take advantage of this great offer from Amazon United States

You can also pay this MSI curved monitor in months without interest

The Black Friday 2023 offer for this 34-inch MSI Optix MAG342CQR 1500R monitor tells us that its price is $5,429.02 MXN, a 12% discount on its original price, but the good news is that import costs are already included and Shipping to Mexico is free.

Do you want more? We also have you covered because if you do not want to pay the price in a single payment, you can opt for 15 months without interest of $361.93 MXN.

