We are already in the last days of the Black Friday offers that have been launched Amazon. The most irresistible offers are focused on televisions since they are the products that have the most juicy discounts. This time I want to bring you Hisense 55E7KQ 55″ television, a perfect model for the most gamers, which has a 26% discount. Black Friday has set the price of this television at 389 euros. It used to cost 529 euros, so it is a good opportunity to buy it and place it in your living room. But let’s get to the important thing, what does he have in store for you?

Quantum Dot Color technology It is one of the most efficient currently and allows us to offer an absolutely impressive color palette. By using quantum dots to emit precise wavelengths of light, this innovative technology will allow you to immerse yourself in billions of new shades with brightness levels you never imagined. The result is an unprecedented chromatic volume that will give you a range of colors that will completely captivate all your senses.

Dolby Vision It will mean that you will never have to worry about compatibility or video quality again. Enjoy your favorite content in an instant with just the touch of a button. The sound is also one of the great strengths of this television. The sound of Hisense 55E7KQ becomes a three dimensional experience thanks to Dolby Atmos. Enjoy the richness and depth of sound like never before in your own space. Apart from watching movies or series, this television is specially designed paying attention to the demands of gamers.

He Game PLUS mode ensures a smooth and uninterrupted experience. Combining a 60 Hz panel, variable refresh rate and automatic low latency mode ensure that the graphics card and display work in perfect harmony. This way you will be able to demonstrate your skills on the controls without having to pay attention to occasional latency problems. The Hisense 55E7KQ will allow you to achieve victory with an incomparable gaming experience.

On the other hand, with AirPlay you can stream movies, music, games and photos from your iPhone, iPad o Mac in a very simple way. Plus, Apple Home compatibility puts you in complete control from your Apple devices so you’re in control of everything you see on the screen every second.

Hisense TVs are also backed by Direct Full Array technology, which offer precise control over brightness and contrast. This results in vivid colors and deeper blacks. If you want, you can watch more televisions thanks to the Black Friday 2023 live.

