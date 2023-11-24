European stock markets: open weak and mixed

Weak and mixed opening for European stock marketsin a session that promises to be characterized by thin volumes with Wall Street at narrow gauge for Black Friday. Some ideas could arrive today due to the speech of ECB President Christine Lagarde, even if no significant news is expected. Possible ideas could derive from the speech scheduled for today by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, even if no significant news is expected. The Eurotower Board appears to have charted a clear direction, declaring itself in favor of maintaining interest rates at current levels, but remaining open to a possible increase if necessary. Investors believe that given the lack of significant signs of inflation and hopes of a truce between Hamas and Israel, the current trend suggests some optimism for the months ahead.

In Milan l‘FTSE MIB marks +0.15% settling at 29,249.00 points. The Frankfurt Dax recorded -0.04% at 15,994.15 points while the Paris Cac 40 was also just below parity at 0.07% at 7,272.89 points. The FTSE 100 in London did poorly, falling by 0.25% to 7,466.64 points.

Government bonds, BTP-Bund spread unchanged at 177 points

The differential between the Italian ten-year bond and its German counterpart is growing. The BTP-Bund spread is at 177 points with a yield of 4.41%.

