Black Friday comes to Steam with fall deals: discounts on new games like Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi, Resident Evil, and 90% discounts on hundreds of games.

Las autumn sales start on Steamcoinciding with the Black Fridaywhich is this Friday, November 24, although Steam offers last from November 21 to 28.

Hundreds of games, some as recent as Remnant 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi Survivor, Diablo IV or Resident Evil 4, are on sale, with discounts of up to 40%.

In this link you can delve into Steam offers, sign up for your favorite games and explore by genre, multiplayer, VR compatibility, popular, or franchises such as EA Sports, DOOM, Fallout, Battlefield…

Here we leave you with a selection of the best games on offer that you can find in the Steam Fall Saleto play on PC or Steam Deck.

Best offers on Steam in autumn 2023

We have taken a look around the Steam offers page, entering different categories by genre, price and franchise, and we have selected these games.

For his price qualityfor being classics at a bargain price, or for being recent games with their first discounts, these are the games you should look for when you enter the Steam offers page:

Forza Horizon 5 a 29,99 euros (-50%) Resident Evil 4 a 39,59 euros (-34%) Persona 5 Royal a 35,99 euros (-40%) Star Wars Jedi Survivor a 41,99 euros (-40%) Hogwarts Legacy a 35,99 euros (-40%) Red Dead Redemption 2 a 19,79 euros (-67%) It Takes Two a 11,99 euros (-70%) Valheim a 11,99 euros (-40% de descuento) F1 23 a 27,99 euros (-60%) Need for Speed Heat a 6,99 euros (-90%) Microsoft Flight Simulator a 41,99 euros (-40%) Rust a 26,79 euros (-33%) Human Fall Flat a 5,99 euros (-70%) Grounded a 23,99 euros (-40%) Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands a 14,99 euros (-75%) Prey a 2,99 euros (-90%) Blasphemous a 6,24 euros (-75%)

Also remember that the Steam Deck OLED has been on sale for less than a week: it will arrive in 6-10 days (the old Steam Deck LCD is still available at a reduced price).

This is our selection of games on sale on Steam. Remember that the offers start today, November 21, and last one week, until November 28, at 7:00 p.m. CET, with Black Friday in between.