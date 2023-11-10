In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Black Friday comes early with PlayStation. Take advantage of the discount of 120 euros and get a PS5 for 429.99 euros and games like God of War rahnarok or Gran Turismo 7 with discounts of up to 40 euros.

The Black Friday 2023 campaign starts this November 14 for PlayStation and until November 27 you will have the opportunity to save up to 120 euros when buying PS5 discounted like never before. Don’t miss the new offers.

PlayStation 5 receives a discount on its version with a disc reader and remains at 429,99 euros. This offer will apply to both the console alone and to packs with different games that can be found in stores.

In addition to this temporary promotion, there is also They reduce the DualSense controls by up to €25 and one wide selection of PS5 and PS4 games such as Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, God of War Ragnarok, The Last of Us Part 1 and many more. We leave you all the sales Black Friday:

All the games discounted in the PlayStation Black Friday Offers

For PS5:

Horizon Forbidden West for €39.99 (previously €59.99). Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition for €49.99 (previously €69.99). Gran Turismo 7 for €39.99 (previously €79.99). God of War Ragnarok for €49.99 (previously €79.99). The Last of Us Part 1 for €49.99 (previously €79.99). Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for €29.99 (previously €59.99). Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for €49.99 (previously €79.99). Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for €19.99 (previously €49.99). Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart for €39.99 (previously €79.99). Returnal for €39.99 (previously €79.99). Destruction AllStars for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut for €39.99 (previously €79.99). Death Stranding Directors Cut for €19.99 (previously €49.99). Demon’s Souls for €39.99 (previously €79.99). Sackboy: A big adventure for €29.99 (previously €69.99). The Nioh Collection for €29.99 (previously €79.99).

DualSense Wireless Controller

Standard DualSense™ Wireless Controller (black and white) for €49.99 (previously €69.99). DualSense™ Wireless Controller Color model for €49.99 (previously €74.99). DualSense™ Wireless Remote Control Deep Earth Collection model for €49.99 (previously €74.99). Dualsense™ Wireless Controller Pack + EA Sports™ FC24 for €89.99 (previously €119.99).

For PS4:

Horizon Forbidden West for €29.99 (previously €49.99). Gran Turismo 7 for €29.99 (previously €69.99). God of War Ragnarok for €39.99 (previously €69.99). Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for €29.99 (previously €59.99). Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut for €29.99 (previously €69.99). Sackboy: A big adventure for €29.99 (previously €69.99). Ghost of Tsushima for €9.99 (previously €49.99). Predator: Hunting Grounds for €19.99 (previously €39.99). Death Stranding for €9.99 (previously €39.99). Uncharted Collection HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99) The Last of Us Remastered HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Nioh 2 for €19.99 (previously €39.99). Dreams for €19.99 (previously €39.99) Days Gone for €19.99 (previously €39.99). MediEvil for €19.99 (previously €29.99). Concrete Genie for €19.99 (previously €29.99). Marvel’s Spider-Man for €29.99 (previously €39.99). Detroit: Become Human for €19.99 (previously €39.99). Shadow of the Colossus for €19.99 (previously €39.99). The Last Guardian for €19.99 (previously €39.99). Knack 2 for €19.99 (previously €39.99). Everybody;s Golf 7 for €19.99 (previously €39.99). WipeOut Omega Collection for €19.99 (previously €39.99). The Order: 1886 for €19.99 (previously €39.99). Quantic Dream Collection for €19.99 (previously €39.99). Bloodborne GOTY for €14.99 (previously €29.99). No Man’s Sky for €14.99 (previously €29.99). Helldivers for €14.99 (previously €29.99).

PlayStation HITS Games:

God of War HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Horizon Zero Dawn HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). GT Sport HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Bloodborne HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). God of War 3 Remaster HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Ratchet & Clank HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Infamous Second Son HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Killzone: Shadow Fall HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Little Big Planet 3 HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Nioh HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Until Dawn HITS for €9.99 (previously €19.99).

PlayStation VR games:

Iron Man VR for €9.99 (previously €39.99). Arizona Sunshine for €9.99 (previously €29.99). Astrobot for €9.99 (previously €39.99). Bravo Team for €9.99 (previously €29.99). Blood & Truth for €9.99 (previously €39.99). Everybody’s Golf for €9.99 (previously €29.99). Until Dawn: Rush of Blood for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Farpoint VR for €9.99 (previously €19.99). Firewall: Zero Hour VR for €9.99 (previously €29.99).

