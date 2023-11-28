With the Samsung Galaxy S23 you will be able to have an all-terrain mobile with a variety of interesting functions. Generally, its price can make us back away and opt for other alternatives, but thanks to its minimum price at MediaMarkt, today will be the day to get it and not miss the incredible offer.

Samsung Galaxy S23 at minimum price

The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that offers great visibility outdoors thanks to its up to 1,750 nits of brightness They will prevent annoying reflections from getting between you and your favorite content. In addition, it has FHD+ resolution (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) and 120 Hz.

Inside, they have stopped using their own processors and have opted for a 4nm processor, the Second generation Snapdragon 8. With it your games will fly by and with the best quality to play the latest video games on the market and share your most fantastic gameplays in real time. Of course, any other processes and multitasking will be a piece of cake.

In addition to its remarkable performance, this smartphone also exhibits exceptional utility as a mobile workstation thanks to the DeX option that allows turn device into a computer when streaming wirelessly to a compatible TV.

Samsung’s commitment to constantly updating this S23 stands out. Galaxy S23 series runs the software One UI 5.1 based on Android 13 pre-installed. Samsung’s impressive software policy will make them eligible for major updates up to Android 17-based One UI 9.0 (tentative name), as well as regular patches until February 2028.

Improved cameras and battery

He Galaxy S23 has a 50 MP main camera with OIS (optical image stabilization), a 12 MP ultra wide angle and a 10x telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, along with a 12 MP selfie camera. In this model the camera also has an improved appearance. The contour casing has been removed, marking a new era of Galaxy design.

Galaxy S23 has a larger battery than its predecessor. We talk about a 3,900 mAh battery, with 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. You can also share battery between devices that support shared charging. The Galaxy S23 battery intelligently adapts to the use you make of your smartphone, so it lasts much longer and that is why its capacity may seem short, but it is more optimized than in other phones.

The starting price of this Samsung Galaxy S23 was set at 1,019 euros for the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. However, thanks to a sale during Cyber ​​Week, today you can get it much cheaper than its recommended retail price. At MediaMarkt they already had it at 959 euros, but today and in the next few hours you have it reduced to 659 euros.