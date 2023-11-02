He Black Friday y el Cyber Monday They have become two especially important dates in the consumer calendar as a replacement for the traditional January or summer sales, which are increasingly blurred and with less price competition.

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, imported from the United States, are celebrated on Friday, November 24 and Monday, November 27. Given the proximity to the month of December and the attractive discounts, the new commercial events have become the preamble to the Christmas campaign for the sales and e-commerce sector in our country. However, it has been posting declining numbers for two years now in terms of the number of new hires to cover the increase in demand expected for this event.

According to the human resources company Randstad, it is estimated that for Black Friday 2023, companies will carry out 25,457 new additions to your templates. This figure stands at 11.7%, well below the 28,940 new jobs that were created in 2022 to cover the peak in demand in online sales businesses and companies.

Valentín Bote, director of Randstad Research, explains in a statement that “the increase in prices, together with the increase in the cost of credit, are reducing the strength of consumption.” This forecast of containment in spending means that companies do not expect a large volume of sales during this Black Friday, and they are conservative in hiring reinforcements for their staff.

The forecast for the number of hires continues with the downward trend that has already been recorded in 2021 and 2022, although not as pronounced. In 2021, companies reinforced their workforces with 40,000 new contracts to cover Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, while in 2022 that figure fell 17.3% when 33,380 new contracts were signed for these dates.

“The new hires expected to be made during this campaign will be the lowest in the last four years also due to the impact of the labor reform and the management of discontinued permanent employees,” explains Valentín Bote. The contracts that were generated in these specific events were temporary and of very short duration. Eliminating this high temporality was the main objective of the latest labor reform that came into force in 2022 and the introduction of the new contract model.

Logistics in Andalusia pulls the Black Friday bandwagon

By sectors, logistics companies account for the majority of hiring, demonstrating the great weight of the online sales channel in these two commercial events.

“The main demands of logistics companies to respond to the traditional upturn in consumption that occurs at this time will be packers, forklift drivers, warehouse workers and transporters, as well as professionals assigned to customer service to attend to the rise of electronic commerce” , they say from Randstad in their statement.

traditional trade commitment to direct customer service, and according to the human resources company, the most in-demand positions are clerks and commercial assistants. In these cases, companies look for profiles with digital knowledge that can support customers in their queries about purchasing platforms and communication skills.

The only autonomous communities in which hiring will increase for the next Black Friday will be the Balearic Islands, which increases its contracts by 21.2% compared to 2022; Canary Islands with 9.2% and Cantabria that will do so at 2.1%.

The rest of the communities show declining figures, although with a greater number of total contracts. The one that will sign the most new contracts will be Andalusia, with a total forecast of 4,616 new positions, followed by Catalonia which, despite dropping its hiring by 8.8%, remains with 4,398 new contracts. Madrid will be the third in number of new contracts for Black Friday with 4,114 new positions that will reinforce the distribution infrastructure.

In Xataka | How has AliExpress fared in Spain after the introduction of VAT a year ago?

Imagen | Pexels (cottonbro studio, Tiger Lily)