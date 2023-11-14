Nintendo Switch celebrates the arrival of Black Friday with a new batch of high-caliber offers on leading titles from the eShop and My Nintendo Store. We bring you some of the future sales that you can’t miss.

He arrives Black Friday and Nintendo is preparing for the sales party with a new temporary promotion that allows you to get hold of games and consoles at a lower price than usual from the eShop of Nintendo Switch and My Nintendo Store.

Starting Thursday November 16 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and until Sunday, December 3, you can get a number of featured games from the catalog of Nintendo Switch. Additionally, on Monday, November 20 at 3:00 p.m., more games and packs will be added to the promotion.

The games included in the Nintendo eShop Black Friday Offers

At the moment, Nintendo has already previewed some of the big names and promotions that will be available at a generous discount digitally. Games like Metroid Prime Remasted or EA Sports FC 24 are included in these Black Friday offers.

Although there are much more like Disney Dreamlight Valley – Ultimate Edition, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold Edition, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga or recent releases like Fae Farm or Red Dead Redemption. We leave you a list:

Crash Bandicoot 4 Sonic Superstars No Man’s Sky Persona Collection The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Super Mario Odyssey Bayonetta 3

Additionally, several of these games will be available with these discounts on My Nintendo Store as digital download codes. The store will also add console packs and merchandise on offer such as:

Pack Super Mario Bros. Wonder con Nintendo Switch – Red OLED model (Mario edition), the game and a Mario plush Animal Crossing: New Horizons packs that include the Nintendo Switch Lite (Aloha edition of Animal Crossing with Canela) and a plush of Canela or Nintendo Switch Lite (aloha edition of Animal Crossing with Tendo and Nendo) and a plush of Tom Nook. Pack de Nintendo Switch con Nintendo Switch Sportsthe leg tape and a bottle.

Finally, this promotion will include headphones, Kirby’s line of stationery and school accessories, LEGO Super Mario products and more options, plus, starting November 16, a new line of ornaments Christmas

Looking for more offers? Well, don’t miss 6 very fun Nintendo Switch games for 10 euros or less, each one that can now be yours to warm up before Black Friday in the eShop.

