The Black Friday offers begin on Nintendo Switch, with offers on EA Sports FC 24, Disney Dreamlight Valley, No Man’s Sky, LEGO Star Wars, Persona Collection…

He Black Friday It is already being held on some consoles, such as Nintendo Switch, where they are a whole week early and as of today, Thursday, November 16, the first games on offer have already begun to arrive, for now, from third-party studios.

As they announced in the middle of the week, Nintendo is going to celebrate Black Friday with offers that will last until Sunday December 3but they start at two times: some today, Thursday, and the rest on Monday, November 20 (Black Friday, in case you are lost, falls on November 24).

Disney Dreamlight Valley Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, EA Sports FC 24, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are just some of the third-party game offerings that Nintendo has already put on sale. These are the most notable:

Games on Black Friday sale for Switch

EA SPORTS FC 24 – 29,99 € (-50%) Disney Dreamlight Valley – Edición Definitiva – 41,99 € (-40%) Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – 24,99 € (-40%) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gold – 39,59 € (-56%) LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker – 17,99 € (-67%) No Man’s Sky – 24,99 € (-50%) Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – 5,09 € (-84%) Persona Collection – 58,48 € (-35%) Dead Cells – 14,99 € (-40%) Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – 7,99 € (-80%) Moonlighter – 2,49 € (-90%) Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – 9,89 € (-67%) Sonic Frontiers – 23,99 € (-60%) Little Nightmares I & II Bundle – 4,99 € (-70%)

On Monday, November 20, Nintendo will put more games on sale. Presumably their own games, which will include Metroid Prime Remastered, Super Mario Odyssey, Bayonetta 3, Zelda Breath of the Wildas well as other third party highlights like Red Dead Redemption o Fae Farm.

Here you can check all the offers now available in the Nintendo Switch eShop, and those that interest you, add them to your wish list, because starting Monday we will have more offers from Black Friday en Switch.

