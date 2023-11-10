With Black Friday just around the corner, there are many countries, including Spain, in which retailers have begun to launch their irresistible offers on previous generation iPhones, such as the iPhone 14, iPhone 13 or other versions.

There is no doubt that, throughout the year, it is one of the great times to get one of these coveted Apple smartphones at a more affordable price. However, the question is: Is it worth investing in the iPhone 13, taking a chance on the iPhone 14, or perhaps going straight for Apple’s newly released big iPhone 15?

It seems that for many, as explained in TechRadar, the answer is clear: avoid falling into the trap of the standard iPhone 14 during this Black Friday. Opting for the iPhone 13 or, if your finances allow, making the jump to Apple’s iPhone 15, may be a wiser choice.

But why? It is time to really know why you should opt for other versions before buying the iPhone 14 of 2022 in any of its versions.

If you want an iPhone this Black Friday, it seems that the decision is clear for many

If your search is focused on obtaining a quality iPhone at a reduced price, Apple’s standard iPhone 13 is practically a copy of the iPhone 14, but with a more attractive price. Both share almost identical designs, almost identical cameras and chipsets separated by a single generation, a difference that, in the Apple universe, is insignificant.

You can see in detail the differences between these two devices in the analyzes that we at Computer Hoy have been carrying out on the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13. However, it is clear that these differences do not justify the price increase.

At the moment, You can find the following prices on Amazon:

iPhone 13: 685 euros. iPhone 14: 798,93 euros. iPhone 15: 959 euros.

On the other hand, the choice between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 lies in your pocket. Although they are both next-generation devices from Apple, there are some key differences that could tip the balance towards one or the other. If you’re looking for a next-generation photography experience and are willing to invest in the latest technologies, the iPhone 15 could be the ideal choice.