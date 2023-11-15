November is the month of Black Friday, and Movistar You have already prepared your offers for your device catalog. You can get some of them from 0 euros. And, although it is officially Friday, November 24, the operator wanted to get ahead with this type of discounts to consolas, Smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and smart watches.

Not only do stores offer their products at a discount, operators like Movistar also add to the discounts for the Black Friday 2023. The Spanish operator not only offers offers for its fiber rates, mobile or television packages, now it dresses up for this promotion and offers some of its best devices for 0 euros.

In its catalog you can find everything from mid-range or premium smartphones to the latest generation consoles or Smart TVs. So you have quite a few options to choose from.

Movistar devices from €0

In times like Black Friday, Movistar does not think twice and if it normally offers a series of mobile phones, tablets, watches, etc., for €0, it goes all out with these types of promotions. As happens in other operators or stores, the blue operator goes one step further and adds a series of discounts to its device catalog that it does not offer at other times of the year. Therefore, you will find a little bit of everything.

As for the devices, these are the ones you get from €0 at Movistar:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with 32 GB from 0 euros: all rate packs.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40 mm Bluetooth with 16 GB from 0 euros: premium and advanced pack. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G with 128 GB from 0 euros: all fiber + mobile + TV modalities. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with 128 GB from 0 euros: premium and advanced pack.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G with 128 GB: all tariff packages.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G with 256 GB from 0 euros: premium and advanced pack. Xbox Series S 512 GB from 0 euros: all rate packs. LG 43-inch Smart TV UR81006LJ from 0 euros: premium and advanced pack.

And, in addition to devices from 0 euros per month, you can also find others discounted products for Black Friday:

Samsung Galaxy S23 with 256 GB from 9 euros per month. Xiaomi 13T with 256 GB from 6 euros per month. PlayStation 5 from 6.50 euros per month. PlayStation 5 + Final Fantasy XVI from 6.50 euros per month.

Smart TV Samsung 55 pulgadas TU55CU7105KXXC from 6.50 euros per month. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G with 128 GB from 10.50 euros per month. Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) WiFi with 64 GB from 3.50 euros per month.

iPhone 15 Plus with 128 GB from €20 per month. Samsung Galaxy S21 Fe with 128 GB from 6 euros per month. Samsung 55-inch Smart TV QE55Q65BAUXXC from 6 euros per month. Apple iPad Pro 11» M2 (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular with 128 GB from 19 euros per month.

It must be taken into account that depending on the rate that we have or are going to hire, the price of the devices will be 0 euros or you will have to pay a monthly fee. The fiber + mobile + TV packs are divided by these modalities:

Pack Premium: Fusion: Fusion Total, Total Plus, Fusion Pro2 and Pro4. And with miMovistar: Fiction with Netflix + All Football, Movistar Unlimited x4 with some of these packages: Fiction Package with Netflix, All Football Package, LaLiga Package, Champions Package and Europa League.

Advanced Pack: Fusion: Fusion Selección, Selección Plus and Fusion Pro. And with miMovistar: Fiction Package with Netflix or All Football package or LaLiga package or Champions and Europa League package, only Movistar Unlimited x4 or Movistar Unlimited x4 only with Movistar Plus+ Essential.

Pack Base: Fusion: Fusion 0, Start, Start Infinity and Fusion 0 Professional. And with miMovistar: only Movistar Max (except Movistar Max in the regulated area), only Movistar unlimited, only Movistar unlimited x2, or some of them only with Movistar Plus+ Essential.

Furthermore, there is a 48 month stay. Although, the conditions set out 24 months, which will be extended for another 24 months automatically until the 48 terms end. And at the end of this period, you can now buy the device for 1 euro.