As in other generations, NVIDIA chose to launch the RTX 4000 in a staggered manner, giving prominence to its highest-end models first, and then launching the most economical devices in its catalog. However, despite being cheaper modelsmany of them cannot be labeled “economical”, since the cost compared to one generation and another has grown considerably.

Palit RTX 4070 12GB Dual OC GDDR6X

This price increase caused many users to consider making the jump to the company’s new graphics cards, in order to take advantage of the advantages offered by technologies such as DLSS. However, thanks to Coolmod now is the ideal time to get one of these cards, since Black Friday has already started in the establishment, and with it has come a fantastic discount on the Palit GeForce RTX 4070 Dual 12GBwhich right now can be purchased for 589.95 euros.

The RRP of this graphics card is 799.95 euros, so if we take advantage of the discount applied during the establishment’s Black Friday, we can enjoy no more and no less than a price drop of 210 euros. This is a fantastic opportunity, especially because the assembly made by Palit offers a sober design made up of two fans, with which to control temperatures as much as possible, in addition to having a simple but elegant rear backplate.

In terms of power, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 offers a total of 5,888 CUDA cores, which thanks to the Ada Lovelace architecture and the maximum clock speed of 2,475 MHz will offer us exquisite performance at 1440p. In fact, it is considered the perfect graphics card to play at this resolution. And to this we must add the presence of the aforementioned DLSS 3, which will now be able to offer advantages such as path tracing or frame generation, to have a more fluid gaming experience with higher visual quality.

