Amazon offers various offers and discounts this Black Friday 2023, take advantage of this sales season and get all the products you want at a lower price. From November 23 to 26, 2023 You can find discounts of up to 55% of its original price in the different categories that the website offers you.

In addition to the offers on the articles, there are also different bank promotions in which you can receive a discount of up to 10%To participate in the offers offered for these credit and debit cards, you must register through the WhatsApp platform.

What are Amazon’s bank bonuses this Black Friday?

BBVA: If you have a credit or debit card from this banking institution, you can receive an extra 10% discount, only if you make a minimum purchase of $2 thousand pesos and payment is made in a single payment. Only when making the payment do not forget to enter the code AMAZONBBVA23. However, this discount will only be valid on Thursday, November 23 before 00:00, do not forget to read the terms and conditions.

Citibanamex and HSBC: In the case of these credit or debit cards, there will be an additional 10% discount when making a minimum purchase of $2 thousand pesos, just don’t forget to enter the code, AMAZONPROM23. The discount will be valid from November 23 to November 27 at 00:00.

affirm: For AFIRME debit or credit cards there are two special promotions. Offers a 15% bonus for a minimum purchase of $7 thousand pesos and a maximum bonus of $2 thousand 500 pesos per client. For the second special promotion, you must place an order of at least $3 thousand pesos, in which an electronic wallet of 300 pesos will be added.

Invex: The bonus of these credit or debit cards that Amazon offers on minimum purchases of $5 thousand pesos a 10% discount. This promotion has a limitation, as only 500 people can participate. The promotion will be valid from November 23 to November 27 at 00:00.

Falabella: In the case of these debit or credit cards there is a 10% bonus and up to 12 monthly payments without interest on minimum purchases of $2 thousand pesosalso has a maximum refund of $200 pesos.

