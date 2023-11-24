GAME celebrates Black Friday with exclusive offers on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch, and you can pay in 12 installments, only while stocks last!

GAME He has not missed his appointment with him Black Fridayand from today only during this weekend, you can get the three main consoles at the best price, with packs with games: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.

If you don’t want to pay everything right away, GAME It offers you the possibility of financing purchases, and paying it in installments over 12 months, but taking it from the first day, of course.

You can get PS5 together with EA Sports FC 24 for only 469.99 euros, or Xbox Series X for 399 euros. If you add Diablo 4 to your Xbox, you will get it for 419.99 euros.

On the other hand, Nintendo Switch OLED (the most advanced model, with the most spectacular screen, you can see the difference!) is 319.99 euros, and comes with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Furthermore, if you add 10 more euros, you will get Everybody 1-2-SwitchNintendo’s new party game that uses the Joy-Con in the craziest ways.

Console deals on Black Friday at GAME

Whatever console you are looking for, you will find it at GAME at the best price with these offers, only until November 27 or while stocks last in GAME stores or on GAME.es:

PlayStation 5 + EA Sports FC 24 for €469.99 / €41.17 in 12 months Xbox Series X for €399.99 / €34.33 in 12 months Xbox Series X + Diablo IV for €419.99 Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for €319.99, / €27.67 in 12 months For 10 euros more, get Everybody 1-2-Switch with your purchase of the Switch console!

Through this link you can find all the Black Friday offers on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch consoles, but remember that they are available until supplies last or until November 27.

