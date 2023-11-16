When setting up the perfect setup, choosing the chair and desk is essential to ensure not only comfort, but also productivity. And now on the official website of Secretlab The Black Friday discounts have arrived in advance so that we can considerably improve our work or play space with high-end products, which will provide us with unmatched comfort.

It should be noted that we can obtain a additional discount of 80 euros if you decide to buy a chair and desk combo, which will be applied automatically when making the payment. Next, we are going to review some of the best offers that you can find during the next few days.

Secretlab TITAN Evo





We start by talking about a model that stands out for its great comfort, but above all for its spectacular design, ideal for superhero lovers. The Secretlab TITAN Evo The Flash now has a discount of 100 euros which makes it go from its usual 624 euros to about 524 euros, as long as you select it in the ‘Regular’ size. To all this we will have to add shipping costs, which may vary depending on the destination.

This model is coated hybrid synthetic leather and is accompanied by a unique design, which combines the characteristic colors and logo of the fastest superhero of all time, popularly known as The Flash.

On the other hand, it has 4-way L-ADAPT lumbar support system that fits our column, a reclining backresta 4D armrests and a magnetic memory foam cushion for the head.

Secretlab TITAN Evo gaming chair The Flash edition

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Secretlab TITAN 2020





Lowering the budget a little more, the Secretlab TITAN 2020 It is another of the most notable models that we can regularly see in the stups of the most relevant streamers. This one had a price of 574 euros, but now you can find it with another discount of 100 euros which leaves it for about 474 euros until the end of Black Friday or while supplies last.

This premium gaming chair gives us an ergonomic and comfortable experience thanks to its filling. cold cured foam y Secretlab PRIME 2.0 synthetic leather highly durable. It has adjustable lumbar support, 4D metal armrests, a backrest that reclines up to 165º, a multiple tilt mechanism and a class 4 gas piston, in addition to supporting a maximum load of 130 Kg.

On sturdy base with XL polyurethane wheels guarantees a smooth and silent movement, without damaging the floor, and is complemented by a memory foam head cushion which has a layer of cooling gel.

Secretlab OMEGA 2020





Another cheaper option is Secretlab OMEGA 2020which you can also find with a discount of 100 euros which leaves it for a tight 424 euros, thus leaving behind its usual 524 euros RRP. This promotion is available in the edition of Evil Geniuses (eSports), Horde y Alliance (World of Warcraft).

Compared to the chair discussed above, the Omega model shares many of the premium features, such as the Secretlab PRIME 2.0 synthetic leather, the adjustable lumbar support, and the metal 4D armrest. However, it has a slightly more compact designmaking it ideal for users who prefer a tighter space.

Another additional advantage is that it includes a lumbar and other cervical cushion that will help us acquire a better posture to avoid possible injuries.

Secretlab OMEGA 2020 gaming chair Evil Geniuses edition

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

NeueChair





Leaving aside the gaming design, we find a premium chair that fits perfectly in all types of work environments. We are talking about the most basic version of the NeueChairwhich has gone from its usual 649 euros to its current 619 euros, which translates into a saving 30 euros with your purchase.

The NeueChair stands out for its modern and ergonomic design to spend many hours sitting. This incorporates a mesh that gives us great elasticity and breathabilitythe characteristic adjustable lumbar support of the brand and a ADC12 aluminum structure which provides great durability. In addition, the polyurethane-coated armrests and rubber wheels guarantee greater comfort and smooth mobility.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk





And if what you prefer is a desktop with a premium design, now you can find the Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk with a discount of 70 euros which makes it go from its usual 578 euros to its current 508 euros.

This desk has a all-metal constructionwhich offers us a surface of 150 x 70 cm that is capable of supporting a maximum weight of 100 Kg. Also, it includes a practical cable management tray on the back, with the option of adding an LED strip for an additional gamer touch, although this is sold separately.

Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Note: some of the links posted here are affiliate links and may provide a profit.

Images | Secretlab

In Xataka Selection | Amazon and MediaMarkt drop the price of this Apple phone: the iPhone 11 is cheaper before Black Friday

In Xataka | How to set up your gaming setup: 42 chairs, tables, lighting, organization, accessories and more for your gaming space