We rename Black Friday Black Series Friday and list a number of great Black Series spots.

You’ve probably been bombarded with Black Friday all week, but we’re also going to make a difference. We don’t have a discount promotion for you (all our content is already free), but we do have a nice list. Even if we say so ourselves.

We are going to look at spots of the coolest cars Mercedes has to offer: the Black Series models. Why it is called Black Series is a mystery, because they actually have little to do with the theme of black. But that doesn’t matter. Black Friday also has little to do with black.

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

Spotter: @yoeri_fakkeldij

We start with the most recent Black Series: the AMG GT Black Series. Mercedes has released numerous variants of the AMG GT, but the Black Series is the most special. With the flat crankshaft V8 and the enormous spoiler, it is really a different animal than an AMG GT-R. Compared to previous Black Series, relatively many of them were still built: about 1,700 copies. Of these, 15 have so far found their way to the Netherlands, including the silver-colored copy that is speeding along the highway here.

Mercedes SLS AMG Black Series

Spotter: @tvsfotografie

The design of the SLS AMG in its standard guise is actually perfect, but the body kit of the Black Series is very nice. That alone is reason to want one. The fact that it is also 70 kg lighter and has 60 extra hp is a bonus. Mercedes built a total of 132 copies, six of which have Dutch license plates. Including this copy, in the only correct color: Solar Beam Yellow. Also nice: the car has BS in the license plate. How likely is?

Mercedes C 63 AMG Black Series

Spotter: @supercarspotternl

Although considerably more of the C 63 AMG Black Series were built than of the SLS Black Series (namely 800 units), the chance of spotting one in the Netherlands is not much greater. There are currently only nine in our country. This bright red copy was spotted in Rotterdam. While the C 63 Black Series often has the Aerodynamics Package with the spoiler and the canards on the front bumper, this is a ‘subtle’ example. An interesting combination with the striking color. Unfortunately, this has now been exported. All surviving specimens are white, black or gray.

Mercedes SL 65 AMG Black Series

Spotter: @mitta86

The Black Series models all have a V8, except for one: the SL 65 AMG Black Series. This has a 670 hp V12. That’s why this might be the thickest of them all. In any case, it is literally the thickest, with its extremely wide wheel arches. There are also quite a few fake Black Series driving around, but you can recognize the real ones by the fixed roof (without seams). Of the 350 copies built, 8 are on yellow plates. Or in the photo above you see a quarter of all SL 65 Black Series in the Netherlands.

Mercedes CLK 63 AMG Black Series

Spotter: @TimD

For those who missed out on the CLK DTM, Mercedes had good news in 2007: another brutal version of the CLK was released. That was this Black Series. 500 of these were built, the majority of which went to the US (349 units). There are currently 11 copies on Dutch registration. The copy you see here is the most special: it is made in the unique color Mystic Blue. This color was not in the standard color palette, because you could only choose from black, white, silver and red.

Mercedes SLK 55 AMG Black Series

Spotter: @jorn_v_v

And then we come to the rarest Black Series of them all: the SLK 55 AMG Black Series. Many people have already forgotten it, but this was the car that started it all. Just like the later SL Black Series, this SLK had to sacrifice its convertible roof for weight savings. Apparently 100 were built, but we wouldn’t be surprised if there were fewer. We had to dig very deep into the depths of Autojunk to find a spot. For comparison: we have a lot of spots in our archive of the MC12 (of which only 50 were built). The SLK 55 AMG Black Series is a car that you will never encounter. You probably won’t be surprised to hear that there has never been a copy with a Dutch license plate.

