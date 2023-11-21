The association of the term with sales began in Philadelphia during the 1960s, and at first it was not positive. Local police began calling the day after Thanksgiving “Black Friday” because they had to deal with bad traffic and other miseries connected with the Crowds of shoppers heading to the stores that day.

The term was not popular and local retailers tried to change it to Big Friday. But the idea failed to catch on, although over time the Minorites of Philadelphia and other cities gave it another connotation: their accounts went from being in red to being in black from that day.

Today, rather than Black Friday we should call it Black Weekend, Black Friday Week or even Black November, since Black Friday offers usually run from Friday to Sunday in most stores, but there are also many that have pre-Black Friday offers all month, both online stores as well as in physical stores on the streets of your city. Be that as it may, this campaign opens the Christmas gift shopping season since the promotions and discounts offered are always an opportunity to find something to give as a gift.

Black Friday in Spain

As Black Friday grew in the United States, with the arrival of the Internet, many users began to pay attention to these sales to try to buy online. Spanish businesses realized this and, as happens with many other sales periods that are imported, they began to adopt it to take economic advantage of it.

Black Friday did not arrive in Spain until 2012. Until that year, sales periods were regulated by law, meaning that stores were prohibited from offering sales outside of the stipulated periods. It was therefore when this rule disappeared in the summer of 2012 when Black Friday arrived for the first time in Spain that same month of November.

Confirmed Online Stores

Amazon is one of the online stores that is most famous for its Black Friday offers, although other electronic stores such as PC Componentes, El Corte Inglés or Fnac are not far behind. But come on, as we have told you, practically any online store that comes to mind will have something to offer you at least on Friday.