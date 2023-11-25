Thanks to this Amazon offer you can get the realme 11 Pro+ 5G for less than 400 euros.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G has 100 watt SUPERVOOC charging

One of the best realme phones is on sale again and this time it has a 23% discount on Amazon. This is the realme 11 Pro+ 5G, a mid-range smartphone that can now be yours for much less than the recommended price. It is worth mentioning that It has rarely been so cheap, so it’s a good time to get it. Now, the offer can end at any time, so if you are interested you better be quick to add it to the basket.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G that is on sale is the model with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. It usually has a recommended price of 519.99 euros, but if you take advantage of this Amazon offer it will be yours for only 398 euros. By the way, it costs the same at MediaMarkt. On the other hand, it goes without saying that It is a mobile phone that is worth it if we take into account user reviews. In fact, it has 4.2 stars out of 5.

Get the realme 11 Pro+ 5G for 398 euros on Amazon

This smartphone is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G processor, which offers good performance in demanding tasks, such as editing videos and playing games. It also has 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. In addition, its 6.7-inch screen (FHD+) has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In this sense, it is a smartphone that lives up to expectations. As for the operating system, it comes with Android 13 (realme UI 4.0).

The main camera of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is one of its most notable features. We are talking about a 200 megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP3 camera with f/1.69 aperture. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Photos are sharp and detailed, with good dynamic range. On the front there is a 32-megapixel camera with AI scene recognition. But what about the battery? Well, it has a capacity of 5000 mAh and charges to 100% in just 26 minutes.

In short, we could say that the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is one of the best phones you can buy right now for less than 400 euros. It’s a great option for those looking for a mid-range device that doesn’t cost a fortune. So now you know, if you want to renew your smartphone, then you can’t miss this offer.

