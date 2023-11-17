With a VA panel and a resolution of 1920×1080, the KOORUI curved monitor will fit all your needs.

Amazon offers a very good discount for this KOORUI curved monitor

He PC It is one of the most important elements when it comes to playing your favorite games. However, without a monitor or television you are not going to get anywhere. Monitors and PCs, as well as consoles, require a symbiosis to bring out its full potential. In this sense, Black Friday has arrived on Amazon with significant discounts on everything related to gaming products. I have seen that Amazon has given a significant discount on the KOORUI curved monitor and I can’t ignore it.

The KOORUI curved monitor will adjust to everything you need

The monitor, which has a price of 99.98 euros, has more than decent features for its discounted price. Before it cost almost 170 euros so I wouldn’t think about it too much…

Imagine working or enjoying your favorite content with a 1800 degree curved design that will envelop you completely. Images will come to life around you, providing an immersive experience that will transform the way you interact with your screen. This monitor is designed to take your productivity and entertainment to the next level. With a 23.6-inch screenKOORUI offers impressive display quality with its VA panel. It has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 60Hz.

Enjoy exceptional panoramic viewing with a good quality VA panel, offering an ultra-wide 178° viewing angle and exceptional image clarity from any position. The monitor features 99% coverage of the RGB color gamut and 16.7 million color depths. Therefore, you will experience improved fidelity and detailed color display in excellent performance in games and multimedia content.

Wide Monitor Compatibility It gives you easy access to your favorite devices, thanks to its HDMI and VGA ports. Compatible with most top laptops and PCs, KOORUI provides a simple and efficient connection. On top of all these features, you’ll be able to completely customize your experience with the adjustable angle feature. The monitor can be tilted 15 degrees back or 5 degrees forward to find the optimal angle that suits your best posture. Enjoy and don’t worry about the rest: The screen will adjust to you.

Furthermore, the KOORUI monitor has been made keeping special attention to your health. The screen effectively reduces blue light radiation damage, without flicker, caring for your eyes and you will not get tired in long sessions of work or leisure. This will be an investment that will not only improve your viewing experience, but will also boost your productivity and comfort.

