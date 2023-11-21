This Samsung Crystal UHD television will far exceed your expectations due to its high image performance.

Black Friday drops the price of this Samsung television

Join the conversation

Amazon has already started its discount party, offering great deals on a wide variety of products. It is possible that among so many bargains you have missed an offer or another. If you’ve missed something, don’t worry, because we have the perfect solution: the Black Friday live that compiles the juiciest offers! Follow us to find that item you were waiting for discounts you won’t be able to resist.

Samsung Crystal UHD 50AU7095

Amazon has the Samsung Crystal UHD 50AU7095 television for 385 euros

Amazon has reduced the Samsung Crystal UHD 50AU7095 television by 30%. It goes from costing 549 euros to 385 euros. This television will provide you with one of the best viewing experiences possible for its price. Capable of reproducing more than one billion colors, you can discover a world full of amazing detail and clarity that will completely immerse you in every scene. The key to all this is based on the powerful Crystal 4K Processor. This processor not only optimizes how colors are seen, but also High Dynamic Range (HDR), guaranteeing image quality that will live up to your expectations.

HDR 10+ technology will also take this to a new level: blacks will be deeper than ever. The way televisions look is one of the most important issues when choosing one, but it is not the only thing to take into account.

Apart from offering good image quality, this Samsung Crystal UHD 50AU7095 also has support for voice assistants. This way you can access your favorite content in the easiest way. The Smart TV comes with Tizengiving you access to a wide content platform.

There are several functions of the Samsung Crystal UHD 50AU7095 that will greatly enrich your experience as a user. This television also includes One Remote. This function will allow you to control all your connected devices with a single remote control, simplifying your entertainment experience to the highest level. Con Tap View function You can connect your mobile phone to the TV with a simple touch, duplicating the screen so you can enjoy your photos and videos on a much larger screen. The sound will adjust to what you needintelligently adapting to variations and offering an unmatched experience.

Samsung Crystal UHD 50AU7095

Due to all these functions and features, the Samsung model is postulated as one of the best televisions this year. Black Friday. I wouldn’t think too much about it… Don’t settle for less!

Join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Juega receives a commission. Join the Alfa Beta Juega bargain channel to find out about the best offers before anyone else.