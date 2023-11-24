The Black Friday offers are not limited to Mexico or the United States, they are also in Japan and video game fans who like the style of Japanese pop culture will be happy about this information. This is a special edition of some Switch video games that includes a gift in an adorable package perfect for the holiday season.

Amazon Japan celebrates Black Friday with attractive bundles of Switch games that include a gift

Yes, we know, historically the variety and presentation of video games in Japan is incredible and in many cases surpasses that of the West. Black Friday is no exception and this time we have a very attractive offer from Amazon Japan as it began the sale, or pre-sale, of some Switch video games in a package that includes a box with Christmas motifs, perfect for that gift this holiday season. parties, and a gift that varies depending on the title. Remember that the final price may vary depending on your address, but it already includes shipping and taxes, so we will share with you the original price and a test that we carried out considering the central area of ​​Mexico.

Pokémon GO+ with a Snorlax plush

To start, we have this Pokémon GO+ bundle that includes the device along with an adorable, pocket-sized Snorlax plush. Its original price is ¥7484 JPY, or $857.08 MXN. With the order that includes shipping and taxes, the price is $1377.35 MXN. This package will be released on December 23.

Pokémon Plus with Snorlax plush toy

Minecraft for Switch with Creeper plush

Next on the list is a copy of Minecraft for Nintendo Switch that also comes in its stylized gift box and includes a plush Creeper. In this case, the original price is ¥5544 JPY, or $634.91 MXN. Already with shipping and taxes, our test gives us a final price of $1193.08 MXN. This is not a pre-sale, as the package is already available.

Minecraft for Switch with a Creeper plush

PIKMIN 4 with an adorable purse

Then, we have a curious package that includes a copy of PIKMIN 4 for Switch, the gift box, and in this case it comes with a specially designed purse. The original price is ¥6,593 JPY, or $755.04 MXN, but with shipping and taxes we closed with a final price of $1323.18 MXN. Like the previous product, it is now available for purchase.

PIKMIN 4 and his adorable purse

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a couple of collectible wipes

Now we have one of the big games that debuted on Switch this year: Super Mario Bros. Wonder. In this case, you will receive a physical copy and a pair of collectible wipes celebrating its release. The original price of this gift package is ¥7108 JPY, or $814.02 MXN. The final price that includes shipping and taxes is $1386.97 MXN. This package is now on sale.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder + collectible wipes

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, one of the greats of Switch, with an adorable gift

It is impossible to think of Nintendo Switch without Mario Kart 8 Deluxe since it is one of the most successful games on the hybrid console. Of course it is also part of this special sale and if applicable you will receive the physical copy and a couple of specially designed wipes. The original price is ¥9108 JPY, or $1043.06 MXN. The final price closes at $1634.68 MXN.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the perfect gift

Pokémon Violet con Sprigatito

One of the most adorable packages is this one that includes a copy of Pokémon Violet for Switch along with a Sprigatito figure, quite a collector’s item. The original price is ¥10,555 JPY, or $1208.77 MXN. The final price in our test is $1813.91 MXN.

Pokémon Violet con Sprigatito

New Pokémon Snap with cute gifts

One of the most attractive products in this special Black Friday sale on Amazon Japan is the one that includes a copy of New Pokémon Snap for Switch along with a Pichu and 2 Pikachu plushies. The original price is ¥10,079 JPY, or $1154.26 MXN. Its final price is $1910.33 MXN.

The perfect gift for Pokémon fans

Please note that the final price may vary depending on where you live and your bank’s exchange rate.

