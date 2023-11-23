Black Friday 2023 has already begun and the time has come to get all those products that were left on your Wishlist after the Good End. Surely you are already amazed by the tons of offers offered by sites like Amazon Mexico, but did you know that there are ways in which can you save even more?

It turns out that to celebrate Black Friday 2023 is offering some special discounts. These are codes that you can use before completing your purchase in order to have an additional discount that allows you to obtain crazy discounts.

We know that you are eager to know more, so we will say no more and start telling you about coupons. Amazon Mexico para Black Friday 2023.

Save with the new Amazon Mexico coupon!

What are the Amazon Mexico coupons for Black Friday 2023?

At the time of writing this note, Amazon Mexico offers 2 coupons for Black Friday 2023. Both have the same benefit: giving you a 10% discount on your purchase of at least $2000 MXN on products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico.

Now, there are important differences between both coupons. Specifically on issues regarding the conditions of use. So, let’s explore them so that you are aware of the things you can use each one for.

Coupon 1: AMAZONBBVA23

This is the coupon for BBVA users

The coupon AmazonBBVA23 It is only valid today, Thursday, November 23, 2023 and works with BBVA Credit and Debit Cards. With this coupon you will get an additional 10% discount on minimum purchases of $2000 MXN on products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico. So, if you spend $2000 MXN you will receive $200 MXN discount and you will only pay $1800 MXN.

Here you can see the Terms and Conditions of the promotion.

Coupon 2: AMAZONPROM23

Save 10% off with this Amazon Mexico coupon

The coupon AMAZONPROM23 It will be valid from November 23 to 27, 2023. This coupon can be used if you pay with Citibanamex or HSBC Credit or Debit Cards. Like the BBVA coupon, this promotion will give you 10% off your order.

Here you can see the Terms and Conditions of the promotion.

What did you think of these coupons? Will you take advantage of any of them to get products at great prices on Amazon Mexico’s Black Friday? Tell us in the comments.

