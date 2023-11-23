In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

Black Friday 2023 may be the best when it comes to video games, consoles and PCs, and the PlayStation 5 stock problems are finally over, but not only that but Microsoft and Nintendo have joined the sales race.

There are plenty of options to buy all their consoles cheaper than ever, and also games, but to make matters worse, Steam Deck and other laptops with Game Pass have stirred up the hornet’s nest these days.

In short, there is a lot to cut on Black Friday and we are going to tell you all the news directly.

Nov. 23 2023 11:22 p.m.

The Switch OLED, cheaper than ever and with Mario Kart as a gift!

Angela Montañez

Nintendo Switch OLED + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for 319 euros

Isn’t this one of the best Black Friday 2023 deals? Carrefour sells this pack that includes the console Nintendo Switch OLED in neon color along with the acclaimed Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. And for only 319 euros!

It is the ideal time for those who have been waiting for the opportunity to purchase this console. Don’t miss this opportunity: it’s time to join the race!

Nov. 23 2023 11:15 p.m.

One of the best gaming phones, on sale for Black Friday

Angela Montañez

New high-end POCO with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 and 64 megapixel triple camera, 6.67″ 120 Hz screen.

The POCO F5 Pro 5G, at a price of 499.99 euros, is a jewel of mobile technology. With the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processorthis phone offers powerful and efficient performance at all times.

Its AI computing power and expanded memory and storage options ensure a smooth experience, whether gaming, watching movies, or simply browsing. The flagship main camera and expanded RAM make the POCO F5 Pro an exceptional choice for technology lovers.

Nov. 23 2023 11:10 p.m.

Xbox jumps into the pool on Black Friday!

Angela Montañez

Nov. 23 2023 11:01 p.m.

Black Friday 2023 is about to start!

Angela Montañez

Deposit

At twelve o’clock at night the Black Friday 2023, the most important sales festival of the year. You can find dozens of offers of all kinds in Amazon, PcComponents, Aliexpress, Go away… Everywhere!

Amazon has already anticipated Black Friday by a week and the same has happened with PcComponentes, which has jumped into the pool fully before the official date. In case you want to warm up your engines!

