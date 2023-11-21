This Microsoft console, which is small, silent and powerful, has an unbeatable price.

The Xbox Series S is a fully digital console

If you have a PS4 or Xbox One and want to make the jump to the new generation of consoles without spending a lot of money, then you can’t miss this offer. The Xbox Series S It is reduced to 70.99 euros during Amazon Black Friday Week, so It is a good time to buy the Microsoft console. Plus, if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass you’ll have access to hundreds of games.

Let’s talk about the most important thing, the price. The Xbox Series S has a recommended price of 299.99 euros, but is now available for 229 euros on Amazon, MediaMarkt and the Microsoft Store, among other stores. Needless to say, it is a console worth the money. Without going any further, it has more than 14,400 reviews and 4.7 stars out of 5.

The Xbox Series S is a new generation console that It has a compact design, without a disk drive and with a 512 GB SSD. Now, the latter can be expanded with an expansion card or by connecting an external hard drive. However, it is worth remembering that Xbox Series X|S games cannot be run directly from an external HDD, you must first move them to the SSD.

With this console you can enjoy thousands of games thanks to backward compatibility. This is something very interesting, it already allows you to play titles from Xbox One, Xbox 360 and even some from the first Xbox. On the other hand, it should be said that like the Xbox Series X, this one also has Smart Delivery. Thanks to the latter, you will only have to buy a compatible game once to have the best version available for any Xbox console you play on. Nor should we forget the quick resume, with which you can return to a game right where you left it.

In short, the Xbox Series S is an ideal console for all those who want to access the new generation without spending a lot of money. If this is your case, then take advantage of this offer before it ends, you won’t regret it. Finally, we remind you that you can follow Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 live. Ends on November 27 and there are real bargainsso it doesn’t hurt to take a look.

