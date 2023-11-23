He Black Friday arrives in Mexico this Friday, November 24 to bring you the best offers and discounts. Don’t miss this opportunity and get to know the stores that participate in this event within the country.

Which stores will participate in Black Friday 2023?

Different stores join this event within Mexican borders, among which you can find:

Apple

Adidas

Costco

Home depot

Samsung

Sam’s Club

Best Buy

Ikea

Gaia

Petco

Sephora

When is Black Friday celebrated?

In Mexicothis event will begin in the first minutes of Friday, November 24, 2023. Although it traditionally only takes place one day, it is likely that the offers will extend until Monday, November 27coinciding with the Cyber Monday.

How did Black Friday originate?

This event originates in the USAsince it is common to see a huge traffic of people doing their Christmas shopping the day after Thanksgiving day (Thanksgiving Day).

Some versions point to the city of Philadelphiain the state of Pennsylvania, since during the 1950s large waves of people appeared looking to do their Christmas shopping before a football game the next day, what the police called “Black Friday”.

Although the origin of this day is uncertain, this popular version is usually the most accepted.

***Stay up to date with the news, join our official WhatsApp channel

FA

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions