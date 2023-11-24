The offers do not end and now it is the turn of Black Friday 2023 which will have promotions during the next few days. As usually happens, it is the opportunity to get some video games thanks to the discounts applied and this time there is a list that may interest you.
Black Friday 2023 begins and there are discounted video games
Black Friday 2023 began on Amazon Mexico and the online store launched a new list with PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch video games that has good titles and some gems that you should not miss. Discounts range from 12% to 61%, so you can find some titles at a very good price. If you want to place your order, you can do so by entering this link so that you can learn in detail about the game of your choice, its price and its payment options.
Get these great games on sale for Black Friday 2023
What are the video game deals for Black Friday 2023?
Without further ado, we share the complete list of PlayStation, Xbox and Switch video games on sale for this Black Friday 2023:
Need for Speed Unbound (Xbox Series X) ― $299 MXN
Double Dragon Gaiden Rise of the Dragons (Switch) ― $527 MXN
Tunic Deluxe Edition (Switch) ― $949 MXN
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch) ― $999 MXN
Octopath Traveler II (PS4) ― $518 MXN
Snow Bros. Special (Switch) ― $791 MXN
Street Fighter 6 (PS4) ― $549 MXN
ELDEN RING (PS5) ― $4499 MXN
Mortal Kombat 1 Collectors Edition (PS5) ― $799 MXN
Bayonetta 3 (Switch) ― $889 MXN
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (PS4) ― $599 MXN
Batman Arkham Collection (PS4) ― $399 MXN
Pokémon Sword (Switch) ― $728.99 MXN
Celeste (Switch) ― $747.14 MXN
Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road To Boruto (Switch)― $799 MXN
Monster Hunter Generations (Switch) ― $599 MXN
(li)Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4) ― $590.44 MXN
Just Dance 2023 (Xbox código) ― $349 MXN
Bayonetta (Switch) ― $745 MXN
Fatal Frame Maiden of Black Water (Switch) ― $999 MXN
Diablo IV (PS4) ― $1199 MXN
Immortals Fenyx Rising (Xbox One) ― $226.46 MXN
Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary (Xbox One) ― $349 MXN
Hades (PS5) ― $449 MXN
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto (PS4) ― $299 MXN
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl (PS5)― $399 MXN
LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4) ― $239 MXN
(li)The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition (PS4) ― $514.06 MXN
Resident Evil: Revelations Collection (Switch) ― $599 MXN
MADiSON (Switch) ― $849.15 MXN
Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Switch) ― $436 MXN
Metro Redux (PS4) ― $399 MXN
Guilty Gear Strive (PS4) ― $487.52 MXN
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Collector’s Edition (PS4) ― $439 MXN
Double Dragon Gaiden Rise of the Dragons (PS5) ― $527 MXN
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) ― $639 MXN
The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X) ― $602.68 MXN
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition (PS5) ― $699 MXN
Aliens: Dark Descent (PS4) ― $416 MXN
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel (PS4) ― $551.65 MXN
Trek to Yomi – Deluxe Edition (Switch) ― $949.61 MXN
Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Collector’s Edition (PS5) ― $747.14 MXN
The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition (PS5)― $589.67 MXN
.hack//G.U. Last Recode (PS4) ― $406.75 MXN
(li)LEGO City Undercover (PS4) ― $249 MXN
Death Stranding (Edición Steelbook) – Limited Edition (PS4) ― $699 MXN
Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix (PS4) ― $849.15 MXN
DREDGE: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X) ― $626.42 MXN
Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls Collection (PS4) ― $499 MXN
Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx (PS5) ― $479 MXN
SIFU: Vengeance Edition (PS4) ― $549 MXN
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin (Xbox One) ― $400 MXN
LEGO: The Incredibles (PS4) ― $249 MXN
Just Dance 2020 (PS4) ― $342.94 MXN
Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition (PS4) ― $1407 MXN
Are you ready to take advantage of the Black Friday 2023 offers? Remember that at LEVEL UP we have our special offers and Black Friday sections, where you can find the best promotions. Also remember our official channels on social networks so you can find out immediately.
NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.
Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.
