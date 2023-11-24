The offers do not end and now it is the turn of Black Friday 2023 which will have promotions during the next few days. As usually happens, it is the opportunity to get some video games thanks to the discounts applied and this time there is a list that may interest you.

Video: SPEEDRUN

Black Friday 2023 begins and there are discounted video games

Black Friday 2023 began on Amazon Mexico and the online store launched a new list with PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch video games that has good titles and some gems that you should not miss. Discounts range from 12% to 61%, so you can find some titles at a very good price. If you want to place your order, you can do so by entering this link so that you can learn in detail about the game of your choice, its price and its payment options.

Get these great games on sale for Black Friday 2023

What are the video game deals for Black Friday 2023?

Without further ado, we share the complete list of PlayStation, Xbox and Switch video games on sale for this Black Friday 2023:

Need for Speed Unbound (Xbox Series X) ― $299 MXN

Double Dragon Gaiden Rise of the Dragons (Switch) ― $527 MXN

Tunic Deluxe Edition (Switch) ― $949 MXN

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze (Switch) ― $999 MXN

Octopath Traveler II (PS4) ― $518 MXN

Snow Bros. Special (Switch) ― $791 MXN

Street Fighter 6 (PS4) ― $549 MXN

ELDEN RING (PS5) ― $4499 MXN

Mortal Kombat 1 Collectors Edition (PS5) ― $799 MXN

Bayonetta 3 (Switch) ― $889 MXN

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition (PS4) ― $599 MXN

Batman Arkham Collection (PS4) ― $399 MXN

Pokémon Sword (Switch) ― $728.99 MXN

Celeste (Switch) ― $747.14 MXN

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4: Road To Boruto (Switch)― $799 MXN

Monster Hunter Generations (Switch) ― $599 MXN

(li)Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4) ― $590.44 MXN

Just Dance 2023 (Xbox código) ― $349 MXN

Bayonetta (Switch) ― $745 MXN

Fatal Frame Maiden of Black Water (Switch) ― $999 MXN

Diablo IV (PS4) ― $1199 MXN

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Xbox One) ― $226.46 MXN

Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary (Xbox One) ― $349 MXN

Hades (PS5) ― $449 MXN

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto (PS4) ― $299 MXN

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl (PS5)― $399 MXN

LEGO Harry Potter Collection (PS4) ― $239 MXN

(li)The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition (PS4) ― $514.06 MXN

Resident Evil: Revelations Collection (Switch) ― $599 MXN

MADiSON (Switch) ― $849.15 MXN

Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Switch) ― $436 MXN

Metro Redux (PS4) ― $399 MXN

Guilty Gear Strive (PS4) ― $487.52 MXN

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Collector’s Edition (PS4) ― $439 MXN

Double Dragon Gaiden Rise of the Dragons (PS5) ― $527 MXN

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) ― $639 MXN

The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X) ― $602.68 MXN

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero – Ultimate Edition (PS5) ― $699 MXN

Aliens: Dark Descent (PS4) ― $416 MXN

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel (PS4) ― $551.65 MXN

Trek to Yomi – Deluxe Edition (Switch) ― $949.61 MXN

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Collector’s Edition (PS5) ― $747.14 MXN

The Knight Witch: Deluxe Edition (PS5)― $589.67 MXN

.hack//G.U. Last Recode (PS4) ― $406.75 MXN

(li)LEGO City Undercover (PS4) ― $249 MXN

Death Stranding (Edición Steelbook) – Limited Edition (PS4) ― $699 MXN

Alice Gear Aegis CS: Concerto of Simulatrix (PS4) ― $849.15 MXN

DREDGE: Deluxe Edition (Xbox Series X) ― $626.42 MXN

Heavy Rain and Beyond: Two Souls Collection (PS4) ― $499 MXN

Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx (PS5) ― $479 MXN

SIFU: Vengeance Edition (PS4) ― $549 MXN

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin (Xbox One) ― $400 MXN

LEGO: The Incredibles (PS4) ― $249 MXN

Just Dance 2020 (PS4) ― $342.94 MXN

Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition (PS4) ― $1407 MXN

Are you ready to take advantage of the Black Friday 2023 offers? Remember that at LEVEL UP we have our special offers and Black Friday sections, where you can find the best promotions. Also remember our official channels on social networks so you can find out immediately.

NOTE: LEVEL UP is part of the Amazon affiliate program and receives a commission on purchases made through the links used in this post. None of the products mentioned in the post were established by the brands or the store and there is no content sponsored by them.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: The best video games of the first half of 2023

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News