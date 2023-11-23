El Buen Fin 2023 is over, but are the offers already over? The answer is no, because now it is the turn of Black Friday 2023 so we have more promotions for you. This time, it’s the turn of a gaming laptop that is half price and that you can pay for months without interest.

This gaming laptop has a 52% discount and months without interest

Amazon Mexico started Black Friday 2023 and one of the first offers that were published is for this ACER Nitro 5 gaming laptop. This device has a 15.6-inch screen, a black design with red and blue details, as well as a keyboard illuminated in red. Inside, it has an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, Hexa Core, 3.30 Ghz up to 4.50 GHz and 16 MB of Cache. From the factory it has 8 GB of DDR 5 RAM at 4800 MHz expandable up to 32 GB and its GPU is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, with 4 GB GDDR6. In terms of storage, it has a 512 GB SSD.

This ACER Nitro 5 gaming laptop has a 52% discount and its price is currently $12,999 MXN. Now, if you don’t want to spend that entire amount at once, you can opt for interest-free months in a period of up to 15 months with a payment of $866.60 MXN.

Acer Nitro 5, an attractive opportunity for PC gaming

Are you ready to take advantage of the Black Friday 2023 offers? Remember that at LEVEL UP we have our special offers and Black Friday sections, where you can find the best promotions. Also remember our official channels on social networks so you can find out immediately.

