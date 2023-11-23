Amazon celebrates its offers up to 2 times a year, from November 17 to 20 it held Buen Fin 2023, if during that season you were not able to take advantage of the great discounts it offered you have a second chance this Black Friday.

This discount season began andl November 23 and will conclude on the 26 This month, Amazon is offering sales on a wide variety of items such as iPhone, speakers and even skin care products. Don’t hesitate to get these great discounts, you can find any item you need, look for it now!

Some of the items with the best promotions on this platform are the following:

Echo Dot speaker. 5th generation model 2022

The 5th generation Echo speaker has an offer of more than 50% off, its original price was 1,598 pesos, this Black Friday is only $798 pesos. It also includes a multicolored Lloyds smart light bulb with WiFi, this item can be found in three different colors: white, black and blue. Choose the one you like best! Amazon offers up to a 24-month financing cost.

Apple iPhone 13 mini de 512 GB

The iPhone 13 mini is another of the items that has an offer this sales season with more than 25% off. Amazon offers different models of this product, including red, pink, white, green, blue and black. Its original price was $23 thousand pesos, currently it is only $17 thousand 999 pesosget it for up to 15 months without interest.

Protector solar facial Eucerin 50 ml

The Eucerin protector has a dry matte effect, has excellent coverage and helps in the care of your skin, previously its original price was $657 pesosthis season you can find a discount of more than 43% on Amazon and pay only $375 pesos.

Look for the best offers on this platform this sales season, there is no excuse to buy them, remember that Amazon offers shipping nationwide.

