Il Black Friday is an annual shopping event that originates in the United States and is held on the Friday following Thanksgiving Day. It is traditionally considered the start of the Christmas shopping season. During Black Friday, stores offer discounts and promotions meaningful across a wide range of products, encouraging shoppers to make purchases and take advantage of advantageous offers. In recent years, Black Friday has also spread to many other countries around the world, including several online stores and also in world of carswith automotive-related brands offering very interesting discounts.

Black Friday 2023

In 2023, Black Friday begins therelast Friday of Novemberthe 24th, and ends with Cyber Monday on Monday 27 November. During this period, there are significant offers and discounts on a wide range of products dedicated to cars and motorists. The promotions also include discounts at car dealershipscar accessory shops and may also concern specialized magazines.

Black Friday 2023 Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Jeep e Abarth

Stellantis brands participate in Black Friday 2023 with the brand of spare parts and accessories Mopar. In the e-store you can take advantage of discounts up to 40% throughout Cyber ​​Week until Cyber ​​Monday November 27with free shipping for purchases over 100 euros.

Discounts of up to 40% in the Mopar e-store

Fiat also celebrates Black Friday with baby mousewhich is the protagonist in Milan nell’Amazon Black Friday Fun House, from 21 to 26 November in via De Cristoforis 1, in the modern heart of the city near Piazza Gae Aulenti. In this space, they are presented gift ideas for the Christmas holidays focused on play and fun.

The new Mickey Mouse accompanies visitors shopping inside the Amazon Black Friday Fun House in Milan

Each product is accompanied by a QR code that visitors can scan to get information directly about Amazon.it.

Idee Amazon Black Friday 2023

During Black Friday on Amazonyou can take advantage of a significant discount on the purchase of the device Echo Auto, a smart car accessory. The second generation, on sale from 69.99 euros, is now available at 34,99 euro, thanks to the Black Friday discount. This device connects to the Alexa App on your phone and plays audio from your car speakers through theingresso AUX where he Bluetooth of the smartphone.

Echo Auto is 50% off on Black Friday

With 8 microphones and long-range voice recognition, Echo Auto can detect i voice commands even in the presence of environmental noises such as music, traffic or weather. This accessory allows you to interact with your smartphone safely while driving, keeping your attention on the road.

Telepass discount with Black Friday

During Black Friday, Telepass has created a special promotion for new users of Telepass X via the app: those who join by November 30, 2023 get one year of Telepass without fees and 3 days of free skiing with Telepass Skipass in 50 ski resorts.

Telepass X offer for Black Friday

Also, by entering the code TOLL50 during registration, you can get a cashback del 50% on motorway tolls for journeys made from 15 December 2023 to 15 January 2024up to a maximum of 15 euros.

Even the alternative UnipolMove offers an interesting promotion: until 30 November, those who activate UnipolMove can receive the second device for free for one year, while after the first year you will pay one euro a month for the first device e 50 cents for the second.

UnipolMove offer on the second device for Black Friday

Mafra sconti Black Friday

Mafra finally offer some in its online shop discounts up to 30%on a range of products auction, from 20 to 27 November 2023. In fact, there are twenty at a discounted price 268 car cleaning items.

Sconti car sharing Enjoy

Also Enjoy joins Black Friday by offering special rates for daily rentals booked dfrom November 23rd to November 28th. The expected rate passes from 49 to 39 euros and includes mileage of 150 km and fuel. Each extra kilometer and minute costs 0,29 euro.

Subscriptions to Elaborare discounted Black Friday

The Elaborare Black Friday Discount Campaign, hosted on shop.elaborare.com, offers exclusive promotions for lovers of sport cars he was born in tuning. During this limited period there are special offers on back issues, advantageous subscriptions to the magazine and gadgets by Elaborare. This Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to explore past issues, secure future subscriptions and purchase personalized gadgets to show off your dedication to the world of motoring.

Black Friday, what does it mean?

“Black Friday” is the day after Thanksgiving, a holiday celebrated in the United States on the fourth Thursday of November. This day marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. The term “Black Friday” comes from the increase in traffic and of frenzy of consumers starting to shop for Christmas. Originally, the term indicated the passage from red numbers (symbolizing losses in the shops’ accounting books) al nero (indicating profits), thus representing the transition from losses to profits thanks to sales.

Black Friday traditionally takes place on the fourth Friday in November, with this year it falls on November 24, 2023. Originally, it was a single-day event, but in recent years the offerings have been extended beyond the single day, often starting the previous Monday and continuing throughout Black Friday week.

