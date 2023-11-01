Traditionally, black cats have been seen as animals associated with bad luck. A sad reputation that even In many parts of the world, it has caused them to be adopted less frequently than felines of other colors.

Where does this custom of associating them with witches and bad omens come from? What other curiosities exist around black cats? She continues reading to discover them.

Black cats and magic

Since ancient times, black cats have not gone unnoticed, although the curious thing is because they have not always been seen in a different way. For example, in ancient egypt These animals They generated true fascination, practically elevating them to a divine status.

This positive magical vision of black cats, in fact, has remained in force for a long time in some countries. In places with as little in common as Germany or Scotland, black cats are commonly associated with good luck and prosperity. Meeting one means that fortune will smile on you.

Also in love there are curious superstitions that have black cats as protagonists. In Japan, an eccentric country also when it comes to having petsIt is said that these kittens help you find love singles to adopt one as a domestic companion.

In fact, the country of the rising sun has its own cafe in which black cats are the stars. It’s in Himeji, and customers can pet and play with them. So where does its common association with the devil, witches and other creatures related to evil come from?

As is often the case in many of these cases, the origin is in religion. During the Middle Ages, the hunt for heretics was a common practice, and the Church seemed to have an interest in promoting everything that was related to Satan and put fear into the citizens’ bodies. Pope Gregory IX himself had no qualms in asserting that black cats were a manifestation of Satan.

This belief, which in some way has been maintained to this day in places like Spain, is also closely related to witches. In the Middle Ages it was said that witches could turn into these creatures at will. And that they used to be accompanied by them.

What does science say about it?

One of the explanations that science offers for the strange superstitions about black cats has to do with their fur. This, it is proven, can change color over the years and become more brown than dark. Their coat, unlike what happens with other breeds, tends to oxidize if exposed to the sun for a long time, revealing other tones or even stripes.

Of course, black-haired cats go better unnoticed at night, something that may have motivated the popular imagination to present them as creatures at the service of darkness.

On the contrary, various studies, such as the one carried out by California Davis University, have revealed that black cats, contrary to what is usually thought, Not only are they not more surly and independent than those of other colors, but they generally tend to be more affectionate and peaceful. in dealing with humans. That is, they are recommended as pets.

As a measure to try to reduce the bad reputation of black cats, they have been celebrating their own day for several years, on October 27. Despite everything, it is precisely on Halloween when they are most popular.