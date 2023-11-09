loading…

Clashes occurred between Israeli troops and Palestinians when Israeli troops detained two Palestinians at Birzeit University, near the city of Ramallah, West Bank, 24 September 2023. Photo/Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency

WEST BANK – The campus of Birzeit University in the city of Ramallah, West Bank, was attacked by Israeli occupation forces.

According to local sources quoted by Wafa news agency, Israeli soldiers forced university guards to allow access to six military vehicles that entered the campus after storming Birzeit, where soldiers shot a Palestinian youth.

Sources said the young man was seriously injured by live bullets from Israeli troops.

Tensions are rising in the West Bank amid massive Israeli military attacks on Palestinians in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Birzeit University’s board decided to switch to e-learning last month following increased Israeli troop attacks in the West Bank.

Additionally, the Israeli government began blocking roads and carrying out further harassment at military checkpoints as collective punishment against Palestinians.

A total of 160 Palestinians have been killed and another 2,300 people have been detained by the Israeli army since October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced yesterday.

As the Israeli army expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, the ministry announced the occupying state had killed more than 10,300 Palestinians, most of them children and women, since October 7. Fewer than 1,600 Israelis were killed in the same period.

