The purple captain gave his contribution to help clear the streets after the flood

Privately, without publicizing one’s desire to bring help to those in difficulty. Cristiano Biraghi was photographed by a citizen and posted on Instagram while in Campi Bisenzio he helps, like many other volunteers, people who are in a state of emergency due to the bad weather that has hit Tuscany hard in recent days. In the midst of water and mud, with yellow boots, gloves and tracksuit, the Fiorentina captain thus becomes an example of solidarity and lends a hand in moving the furniture and debris dragged into the street by the water and mud. The photo was shared by the Instagram profile 999-Firenze with the writing: “Biraghi, without advertising, took to the field to lend a hand to the population affected by the flood”. Last night the left back was on the pitch in the championship match at the Artemio Franchi stadium against Juventus from which he came out defeated. Today he won in another way.