BioWare shares a teaser and message supposedly for the new Mass Effect, with the word Epsilon repeated throughout the message, on N7 Day.

Today is November 7, that is, N7 Day, the mass effect day. Bioware has been using this date for years to celebrate its franchise of Science fictionwhich is currently awaiting a new delivery.

The new Mass Effect, which we don’t know whether to call “Mass Effect 4” or “Mass Effect 5” (it depends on what we consider Mass Effect Andromeda) is still years away, but BioWare always takes advantage of this date to offer a taste of the game.

In this case a clip (only five seconds long) that has been discovered in a secret countdown in a Mass Effect blog post, along with the following message:

/////ACCESS CODE: EPSILON (access code: EPSILON)

/////ACCESS CODE ACCEPTED

/////SECONDARY ENCRYPTION DETECTED

/////VJBSVU-XXXX-XXXXXXXX

/////ANDROMEDA DISTRESS SIGNAL DETECTED (Andromeda distress signal detected)

/////YEAR SENT: (REDACTED) (sent the year -confidential-)

/////AUDIO TRANSCRIPT: ALTHOUGH THEY SHOULD KNOW BY NOW NOT TO UNDERESTIMATE HUMAN (REDACTED) (audio transcript: “although by now you should know not to underestimate humans”).

Could the new Mass Effect be called Mass Effect Epsilon?

The best thing is that the game director, Michael Gamble, has tweeted that “the first packet has been intercepted” which gives rise to thinking that there will be “more packets” soon with more information about the new one.Mass Effect Epsilon?

Yes indeed, we shouldn’t expect anything substantial. Just a year ago, the game was in pre-production, and will not come out before Dragon Age Dreadwolf, the other project at BioWare, more advanced but without a planned release date.

What we do know is that the new Mass Effect will abandon the Andromeda formula and return to the classic format of the saga.

The new ones Dragon Age y Mass Effect are being done in a BioWare which, last August, announced the dismissal of more than 50 people, which even led to a lawsuit over the conditions under which said dismissals took place…