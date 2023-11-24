“This is a very important event that strengthens collaboration between the Belgian Embassy and the world of biotechnology. Italy starts from a position of excellence with great potential to make research available to thousands of patients who can benefit from it, and create a country system that obtains investments and increases” declared Michele Manto, Chief Commercial Officer of Galapagos, on the sidelines of the Living BioTech event, final moment of the second edition of “Bioneers – Pioneers of Life Sciences”, a campaign promoted by the Belgian Embassy in Italy and Galapagos.