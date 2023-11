Biotechnology applied to health and medicine: this is the theme at the center of the projects awarded for ‘Early Bioneers’, the initiative created with the contribution of Galapagos and with the support of the Belgian Embassy in Italy The ‘Living BioTech – Sharing Innovation, Caring People’, was held at the Residence of the Belgian Ambassador in Rome, and aims to promote the commitment and enthusiasm of young people in the field of Life Science Biotech.