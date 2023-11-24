“Sharing is essential on a scientific level: ours is a championship where we are always competing with the world. There is a necessary sharing because it is only by networking that ambitious projects are realized. From the beginning, thinking that pediatric pathologies are limited in number, we thought that we had to ally ourselves with the adult world through the hematology department of the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital, and this also put them in a position to participate in this great project. ” Said Andrea Biondi, Full Professor of Paediatrics, Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Milan-Bicocca on the sidelines of the Living BioTech event, the final moment of the second edition of “Bioneers – Pioneers of Life Sciences”, a campaign promoted by Belgian Embassy in Italy and Galapagos.