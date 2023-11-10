Denpasar Voice – Ikram Al Gifarri’s profile is much sought after by football fans after performing well in the first Group A match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup against Ecuador.

Ikram Al Gifarri received the highest rating according to SofaScore. This Semen Padang player could have saved Ecuador’s many opportunities.

Thanks to Ikram Al Gifarri’s slick performance, the Indonesian U-17 National Team managed to hold Ecuador to a draw in the first Group A match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

Launching from Transfermarkt, the following is the biodata and profile of Ikram Al Gifarri, the main goalkeeper for the Indonesian U-17 National Team at the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

Profile of Ikram Al Gifarri

Ikram Al Gifarri is a young goalkeeper for Semen Padang who plays in the Pegadaian Liga 2 2023-2024.

Before strengthening Semen Padang, this player who was born on January 6 2006 played for the West Sumatra PPLP club.

After Indonesia was selected as host of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Ikram Al Gifarri was selected to strengthen the Indonesian U-17 National Team.

Ikram Al Gifarri’s first debut with the U-17 Indonesian National Team occurred when he faced South Korea in a friendly match.

In the first match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, Ikram Al Gifarri was trusted by the Bima Sakti coach to be the main goalkeeper for the U-17 Indonesian National Team.

Biography of Ikram Al Gifarri

Full Name: Ikram Al Gifarri

Place of Birth: South Coast

Date of Birth: January 6, 2006

Age: 17 years old (2023)

Height: 183 cm

Indonesian citizenship

Playing Position: Goalkeeper

Dominant Foot: Right

Current Club: Semen Padang

Akun Instagram: @ikramalgiffari

That is the biodata and profile of Ikram Al Gifarri, the main goalkeeper for the Indonesian U-17 National Team at the 2023 U-17 World Cup. (*/Dinda)