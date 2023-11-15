Microsoft’s commitment to generative artificial intelligence is enormous. The multimillion-dollar investment in OpenAI continues to bear fruit, and after the presentation of its Microsoft 365 Copilot, improvements are now coming for that platform, but also an important change in branding and options for the future of Bing.

At the Microsoft Ignite 2023 event, the company announced that Bing Chat stops calling itself that and simply becomes Copilot. In addition to this, the business edition, Bing Chat Enterprise, will from now on be called Copilot Pro. In that version, special attention is paid to protecting business data so that what we have already seen with ChatGPT does not happen.





Microsoft’s “copilot” family comes with different options for different needs.

These name changes also affect the aforementioned Microsoft 365 Copilot, which will be called Copilot for Microsoft 365, but in addition to all these products, both Copilot Studio such as Copilot for Service for business users.

Copilot Studio is, as Microsoft indicates, a “low code” solution – that is, it is barely necessary to program – that allows us to solve three major problems. The first is to connect Copilot to other data using plugins and GPTs such as SAP or Workday. The second, “orchestrate” custom workflows. And the third, manage it through a control panel.

Meanwhile, Copilot for Microsoft 365, which was like a ChatGPT integrated into the Office office suite, wins. He does it for example with the new Copilot profilewhich allows you to configure the behavior of this chatbot in a more personalized way.





Another novelty of this Copilot is its integration with Teams, which allows this development to answer questions about the meeting or provide information during it, without the need for recording or transcription, but in a more private way, since the interactions are not recorded.

The improvements extend to the rest of the office suite applications. In Outlook, this AI software will allow—in spring 2024, of course— create summaries to prepare for meetings and will be in charge of managing invitations for attendees. You will also be able to extract important information from a conversation thread to generate a summary with the most important information.

In Word we can ask Copilot, for example, when we made a certain change to a document or who made that change, while in Excel we will have access to complex tasks, especially if we use Python with Excel, which will give us access to especially powerful data analysis .

Added to all these news are other announcements from the Ignite event. Teams now offers a new voice isolation option to improve conversation quality, as well as change the background (in Teams Premium) to “redecorate” your world during video calls. The Clipchamp tool, successor to the legendary MovieMaker, also becomes more powerful in its enterprise version.

We are therefore faced with a true avalanche of announcements that seek the same objective: integrating all the capabilities of generative AI into Microsoft products and services, both those aimed at end users and – above all – those intended for business environments.

In Xataka | GPT-4 is a brutal level jump compared to ChatGPT: nine examples to see it in person