Debut with a bang for the first Bimota crossover. The Tera amazes with its cutting-edge technical solutions and the highly refined workmanship of the precious materials with which it is built. And then that Kawasaki engine…

November 8, 2023

Bimota he created a motorcycle unique in the worldnot just performance, driving pleasure and comfort, one technical demonstration of absolute value.

It’s called Tera and it’s the first Bimota crossover, available in two versions, one sportier and the second equipped with bags and all-terrain tyres, dedicated to travel, not just on asphalt.

The frame of TERA it is totally new and has been designed from scratch with the aim of best combining ride, superior comfort and unique driving sensations. As its chassis is unique, with the frame which is the evolution of Bimota’s TESI H2 model. The motorbike is entirely made using billet aluminum alloys and carbon fibre.

Semi-active Marzocchi suspensions as an alternative to traditional Öhlins, Brembo Stylema® brakes and a very complete electronic package derived from its Kawasaki H2 cousins.

Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Kawasaki Traction Control KTRC (3-MODE), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) bidirezionale), Electronic Cruise Control, All Led Lightning, Full-Colour LCD TFT screen, Assist & Slipper Clutch.

The engine is 4 cylinders Kawasaki Supercharged da 200 cvjust to please!