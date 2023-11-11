Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 National Team coach, Bima Sakti, admitted that his team had physical problems against Ecuador on the first matchday of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup which took place at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya, Friday (10/11/2023) evening. He admitted that he would fix the problem.

The Indonesian U-17 national team had to settle for sharing points with Ecuador after drawing 1-1 in that match. Arkhan Kaka scored first for the Garuda Asia squad before Ecuador equalized.

Indonesian U-17 National Team Coach, Bima Sakti (pssi.org)

However, it wasn’t just the results that were the highlight of the match. However, the Red and White team’s physique seemed to tire very quickly.

In fact, several players had to be withdrawn because they experienced problems due to the high intensity of the match. Like Andre Pangestu, Jehan Pahlevi, Ji Da Bin.

“There are several players whose condition is declining. With the strategy made at the beginning, (the strategy) had to change again because there were several players who were injured,” said Bima Sakti.

“We have to make rotations and changes. The reason, perhaps one of them is because of the condition (of the players),” explained the former senior Indonesian national team player.

Bima Sakti hopes that the physical condition of the Indonesian U-17 National Team players can be optimal on the second matchday. The reason is, victory is really needed to maintain hopes of qualifying for the next round.

The Indonesian U-17 national team will face Panama in the second match of Group A of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the GBT Stadium on November 13 2023. Even though Panama was defeated by Morocco in the first match, the Red and White team cannot take Panama lightly.

“The physical condition of their (Indonesian national team players) is very poor. Hopefully on November 13 2023, we can be even better,” concluded Bima Sakti.