The end of Gen V opens the possibility of Billy Butcher making unexpected alliances in the long-awaited season of the Boys

The cult series The Boys is preparing for its fourth season, and speculation is already overflowing the limits of imagination. Following the shocking end of Gen V, a new theory suggests that Billy Butcher’s squad could achieve unprecedented power, eclipsing even his wildest dreams.

The addition of Gen V

In the last scene of Gen V, we witness how Billy Butcher discovers the ruins of The Woods, a moment that marked a before and after in the series. This discovery not only hints at a possible collaboration between The Boys and Gen V, but it could also be the start of a new era for the Butcher team. The integration of Gen V characters in The Boys season 4 is not only plausible, but promises to revolutionize the team dynamic.

The Gen V finale left the main characters, Marie, Andre, Emma and Jordan, trapped in a secret location by Vought. Let’s imagine a scenario where Butcher frees them and recruits them to his cause. Each of them shares Butcher’s disdain for Vought and his team of corporate superheroes. Although Marie initially favored a more peaceful approach, recent events may have tipped the balance toward a more aggressive stance.

New skills on the horizon

If these new characters join The Boys, the team would gain an impressive skill set. Andre possesses the ability to manipulate magnetic fields, Emma can change her size at will, and Jordan has unique abilities depending on his form. The addition of these powers could level the playing field against The Seven.

An unexpected twist in Gen V revealed that Marie could be more powerful than Homelander. Surviving a direct attack from this feared character is no small feat. With an ally of such caliber, The Boys could finally have a realistic chance to take on The Seven.

The Evolution of Butcher: Would you accept supers on your team?

Since the inception of The Boys, Butcher has been reluctant to work with supes. However, his perspective has been evolving, distinguishing between “good” and “bad” supes. This new attitude opens the door to the possibility of him accepting Marie and joining her team.

Gen V’s characters have proven to be engaging and complex enough to deserve a spot in the main series. The interaction between these new characters and those already known from The Boys could greatly enrich the narrative, especially considering their common objectives.

From hunter to leader of a new generation of Supers

Billy Butcher, played masterfully by Karl Urban, has been the heart and soul of The Boys since their inception. Known for his visceral contempt for superiors and his relentless focus, Butcher has transformed from a simple hunter to a strategic leader. His evolution reflects impressive adaptability, opening the way to integrate new dynamics into the series. This season promises to show a more multifaceted side of Butcher, facing unprecedented challenges and forging unthinkable alliances.

Comparing Butcher to other team leaders in the superhero genre highlights his unique approach. Unlike characters like Nick Fury o Charles Xavier, Butcher is not looking to form a team of heroes, but rather a resistance squad. This particularity places it in a unique category within the universe of superhero series, offering a rawer and more realistic perspective of the concept of “hero.” Season 4 promises to delve deeper into this complexity, adding layers to an already fascinating character.

A promising future

Season 4 of The Boys is shaping up to be fertile ground for innovation and surprise. With the potential inclusion of new characters and abilities, along with the evolution of Butcher and his team, fans can expect a season packed with action, strategy and unexpected alliances that could change the course of the fight against Vought and The Seven.