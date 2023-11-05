The film producer, a great Viola fan, bought Fiorentina in 1990: he clashed with a Juventus player, said no to the Bianconeri for Dunga, tried to prevent the sale of Baggio

Furio Zara

November 5 – MILAN

Thirty years ago – on 5 November 1993 – Mario Cecchi Gori died and two days later there were 25,000 Florentines to greet him in Santa Croce, an impressive crowd. The coffin, covered with a purple flag, was watched over by traffic police, Fiorentina employees, football men in costume and the pages of Palazzo Vecchio. Cecchi Gori was 73 years old, with a pacemaker and various ailments that had tormented him recently. What betrayed him was a heart attack. In a few days, a generation that had made our cinema great was passing away: on October 31st Federico Fellini died, whose last film – “The Voice of the Moon” – had been rejected by everyone, but not by Mario Cecchi Gori, who had financed and produced it. “Marione” – as the fans called him – had been the president of the club for three years, a whim he had taken after an extraordinary career as a film producer, which began – he who had studied literature and was obsessed with cinema – by doing the driver of Dino De Laurentiis and continued on the wave of the great commercial successes of Italian comedy for at least three decades. In the 60s Cecchi Gori had produced masterpieces such as “Il sorpasso”, “I Mostri” and “L’Armata Brancaleone”, he had supported and in some cases launched the careers of many directors who would then establish themselves in the 80s, from Verdone to Nuti, from Tornatore to Mazzacurati, up to Salvatores’ Oscar with “Mediterraneo”.

that time with dunga

—

In that November 1993, Fiorentina – coached by Claudio Ranieri – was in Serie B and that relegation, Marione often repeated, had been his cross. Fiorentina had reserved only disappointments for Cecchi Gori. He had taken over the company from the Pontello family on 21 June 1990, precisely in the days in which Florence was burning for the sale of Baggio to Juventus (Cecchi Gori opposed it but everything was now decided), and had been appointed president on 22 September. The results had not lived up to expectations. The first year (1990-91) Fiorentina placed 12th, a position they repeated in the second season (1991-92) with the shame of relegation in the third year of their presidency (1992-93). In a short time the team had changed five coaches (the Brazilian former Selecao coach Lazaroni, Radice and Agroppi, sacked with iconoclastic fury, Chiarugi and finally Ranieri, enlisted with the task of immediately bringing the Viola back to Serie A) and four sporting directors (Previdi , Roggi, Casasco and Giuliani) but had found a pearl: Gabriel Omar Batistuta, the champion with whom the city would identify in the following years. Not only that: Marione had brought Borgonovo back to the purple shirt, redeemed that unexpressed talent of Massimo Orlando, retained Dunga tempted by Juventus, bought high-calibre foreigners: Brian Laudrup, Michael’s brother, and Stefan Effenberg, a German with an irascible character but who he era was a cornerstone of Germany. And to think that during the hours of the difficult negotiations for the purchase of the club, Count Flavio Pontello had ruled: “I am stingy, but Cecchi Gori is stingy”.

“Let’s make peace”

—

Juventus president Giampiero Boniperti was also there to pay homage to Cecchi Gori that day in Santa Croce. It was on a Sunday, Juve were playing (2-0 defeat) in Parma. Boniperti chose to attend the ceremony in Florence. It was a gesture much appreciated even by the most extreme fringes of the Viola fans. Boniperti also proposed holding a friendly match in memory of his colleague “to erase old rivalries”, but then nothing came of it. The news says that at a certain point Boniperti approached the leader of the Nencioni fans, gave him a pat and whispered: “It’s time to make peace”. But peace was not made. Too heated, that rivalry. Especially in those years, so much so that one of Cecchi Gori’s first declarations as president also involved Juventus: “We won’t win the championship – he said – because Gianni Agnelli’s bag is much better stocked than mine”.

the Baggio case

—

Cecchi Gori had in fact experienced very badly the transfer of Robi Baggio to Juventus, accused not even so subtly of having stolen his favorite son from Florence. At the end of August of that 1990 which was consumed in hatred, the president had attended an Italian Cup match, Fiorentina-Juventus 4-1, he sat in the stands, he greeted the Florentines who applauded him with a gentleman’s bow and he had lit a cigar. The match had lost interest because, while the wound was still fresh, the Viola player had begun to chant offensive chants against the Agnelli family. After the match, Marione commented: “Of course, if Juventus helped us after the sale of Baggio, perhaps by giving us a couple of players, it would be a great gesture.” The truth is that the president was also really committed to a “pacifist” campaign against Juventus. Although, immediately after announcing it, he made a gaffe. Invited to give a lecture at the Faculty of Economics and Commerce of the University of Florence, Cecchi Gori said that he had fought only once in his life, in his youth, with a Juventus fan and for football reasons. The statement sparked a roar of jubilation.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

money well spent

—

He had experienced one of the best Sundays as president on 26 January 1992, when Fiorentina beat Juventus 2-0 at the Franchi stadium, with goals from Batistuta and Branca. “I had confirmation that I had spent the billions well – said Marione – seeing Massimo Orlando and Maiellaro together was a spectacle”. Although that day Vittorio Cecchi Gori, Mario’s son, was happy with the welcome – “without any offence” – from the Florentines towards the Juventus managers in the stands, there was a battle outside the stadium, with around twenty injured supporters and forces of the order. And it was Vittorio himself, in those years in the role of vice-president who defined himself as “a bit of a smoker”, who with his stances fueled the ancient distance with Power, identified in the Juventus of the Lambs.

November 5 – 11.57am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED