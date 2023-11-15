At first, one might think that a lazy worker does not benefit any company in any way, and that they tend to flee from them in favor of active and entrepreneurial people. But Bill Gates himself does not seem to have it so clear, judging by some of his most striking statements.

According to the famous founder of Microsoft, Choosing lazy workers could have advantages in the world of workand many companies have already taken heed of the words of the technological guru, who has long become a world-renowned philanthropist.

The advantages of having lazy workers, according to Bill Gates

There are many tycoons who, not content with having achieved incredible success and fortunes, also strive to advise the rest of the world with their own recipes for success in life. And there are many who have always followed the advice of people like Steve Jobs or Warren Buffett in an almost mystical way.

Bill Gates, the American tycoon who created Microsoft back in the 70s, undoubtedly belongs to this short list. Many of his statements arouse great interest in businessmen and people from all corners of the planet.although sometimes they can be really surprising.

What does the employer think about the profile of the workers? Well, although it may sound strange, he assures that he chooses “lazy workers to do the difficult jobs.” The reason for this, seen in perspective, has its logic: “A lazy person will always find the easiest way to do a job.”

This logic has to do with the ultimate goal that, according to their criteria, a company should have, and that is none other than optimizing productivity time as much as possible. Or put another way: The important thing would not be how much time you work, but how effectively each day can be used.

Bill Gates and his supposed controversial phrases

These comments by Bill Gates, praising, so to speak, lazy workers, are not the only ones from the billionaire that have created a stir and impact. In fact, it is quite common for Americans to surprise with statements that are along the same lines.

Without going further, More than once Bill Gates has assured that the success in life “It is not achieved by what you achieve, but by the obstacles you overcome.” A reflection that, in reality, is quite related to the practicality that he sees in the lazy workers he refers to.

Of course, this clashes with what one might a priori think of someone who has achieved a personal fortune estimated at about 112 billion dollars. And Gates, despite everything, He is usually a figure that arouses both admiration and antipathy, not always free from controversy.

On many occasions, the figure of Bill Gates has also been shrouded in a certain mystery, with phrases such as the one in which he assured that “if you were born poor, it is not your fault. But if you die poor, yes it is.” In fact, it has never been proven that he was the one who actually said it.

And when it comes to these types of famous figures, it is sometimes difficult to know where the truth ends and the media personality begins.