That Bill Gates is an unorthodox millionaire is no secret: he wants to donate 99% of his fortune (and get others to donate it too), he was hooked on Minesweeper and prefers to hire a lazy person to do the most complicated jobs.

However, one of his latest obsessions has led him to do things very unbecoming of a millionaire with a fortune valued at more than $116.7 billion: show a jar of human feces during his conferences or, recently, go into a sewer. from Brussels to make a different visit to the city.

Bill Gates’ obsession. In the documentary miniseries ‘Bill Gates: Under the Magnifying Glass’, the millionaire computer magnate acknowledged that discovering that 801,000 people died each year from diarrhea caused by the unhealthy water they consumed or played in was one of the things that has impacted you the most in your life.

That concern led him to create the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to promote initiatives to achieve affordable and useful water management and purification systems for the most disadvantaged urban centers. One of its main objectives: reinvent the toilet to control human fecal discharges and reduce epidemics of cholera, typhoid fever, diphtheria and intestinal parasites.

Visit to the sewers of Brussels. November 19 is World Toilet Day, created by the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness in society of the importance of sewage treatment to preserve health. To celebrate, the millionaire published a video on his Instagram profile with a visit to the Brussels sewer network and his museum. This sewer network is one of the oldest in Europe and consists of a system of tunnels more than 321 km long that occupy the entire subsoil of the Belgian city.

The adventure through the sewers of Brussels has allowed Bill Gates to visit the museum housed inside and learn first-hand about the water surveillance work that is done from these facilities. Although as Gates himself has acknowledged in his video, “they stink and there are rats.”

Test water to prevent pandemics. The monitoring of sewage was one of the points that most interested Bill Gates, who was very interested in knowing the process of analyzing this sewage to detect the presence of COVID-19 in the population and the appearance of signs of cholera, polio and other diseases.

Gates highlighted the health work of these infrastructures, pointing out that in 1800 an accidental spill from the sewer network contaminated the Seine River and caused a cholera pandemic among the city’s population.

Challenges achieved and pending subjects. With the ‘Reinvent the Toilet’ campaign, Bill Gates financed the development of new ideas for processing and filtering fecal waste and to do so he used such visual resources as showing a jar full of human excrement or drinking a glass of fecal water subjected to a complex filtration system with the Janicki Omniprocessor machine.

Despite having managed to save the lives of some 5.8 million people by manufacturing affordable toilets and wastewater filtration systems, one of the great challenges that Bill Gates still faces since his founding is the lack of minimal sewage infrastructure. and water sanitation in these populations based on substandard housing.

Perhaps in a visit to the sewers of Brussels, the millionaire will find the solution to prevent further loss of lives due to unsanitary waters.

In Xataka | Bill Gates’ dollar mine: how he has managed to increase his fortune for more than twenty years in a row

Imagen | Bill Gates